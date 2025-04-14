Indonesian Police Arrest Two Suspects in the Shooting of Australian National in Bali

BeritaBali.com
June 17, 2025 | 4:03 pm
The Chief of the Indonesian National Police Listyo Sigit announces the arrest of two suspects in the shooting of an Australian national in Munggu, Bali during his visit to Jembrana, Bali, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Photo courtesy: BeritaBali.com)
The Chief of the Indonesian National Police Listyo Sigit announces the arrest of two suspects in the shooting of an Australian national in Munggu, Bali during his visit to Jembrana, Bali, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Photo courtesy: BeritaBali.com)

Jakarta. The Indonesian National Police have arrested two foreign nationals suspected of being involved in the shooting of an Australian citizen that occurred in Bali on Saturday, June 14.

The arrests were made in two separate locations: one suspect was apprehended in Jakarta, while the other was detained in an unspecified location abroad and is currently under surveillance.

"This is a demonstration of our seriousness in ensuring the safety of both residents and international tourists in Indonesia, especially in tourist areas like Bali," said the Chief of the Indonesian National Police, General Listyo Sigit, during his visit to Jembrana Regency on Tuesday.

Previously, two Australian nationals were victims of a shooting by unknown assailants at a villa in Banjar Sedahan, Munggu Village, Mengwi District, Badung Regency, Bali. One of the victims died at the scene.

Read More:
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting

The incident took place on Saturday, June 14, at approximately 12:15 a.m. local time. One victim died at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries. The deceased was found with three gunshot wounds, while the identity of the perpetrator remained unknown at the time.

Bali Police Public Relations Head, Ariasandy, stated that the incident began when the two suspects entered the room of victim Zivan R, 32. Zivan, who was awakened, immediately screamed upon seeing strangers enter his room. His wife, GJ, 20, who was also at the villa, heard the scream.

General Listyo explained that the identities of the two suspects are still undergoing thorough verification, and the motive behind the attack is currently under investigation.

“We will reveal everything transparently once the investigation process is completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bali Regional Police Chief, Daniel Adityajaya, added that his department will soon release full details of the case.

“Once the evidence and documentation are complete, Bali Police will issue an official statement to the public and media,” he said.

The authorities urged the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and support the ongoing legal process. Further information will be announced once the investigation by the Indonesian Police is concluded.

