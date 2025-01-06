Indonesian Police Bust Major Online Gambling Ring Operating on Higgs Domino App

Pekanbaru. Police in Indonesia’s Riau province have arrested 12 members of an online gambling syndicate that operated through the popular mobile gaming app Higgs Domino Island, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The arrests followed raids on two locations in the provincial capital, Pekanbaru, where officers seized over 100 computers used to manage thousands of in-game accounts. The network has allegedly generated around Rp 3.6 billion (approximately $220,000) since launching its operations in December last year.

“The syndicate’s headquarters was based in a shop-house on Jalan Imam Munandar, where officers confiscated 102 computers and arrested five suspects during a raid on June 19,” said Senior Commissioner Ade Kuncoro, director of the special crimes division at the Riau Police.

Read More: Police Arrest Two Owners of Online Gambling Site TAHU69

Advertisement

A second raid at a private residence on Jalan Pemuda led to the arrest of another six suspects and the seizure of 18 computers.

The alleged mastermind and financial backer of the operation, identified as Jonathan Julian Leslie (JJL), was arrested on June 21 at Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport upon returning from Malaysia.

“This network generated daily revenues of up to Rp 25 million, or Rp 750 million (about $45,000) monthly,” Ade said, adding that the bust was the result of public tip-offs regarding suspicious activities at the two locations.

The police described the gambling operation as highly organized and professionally run. The group’s first team was tasked with creating and operating thousands of Higgs Domino accounts to win jackpot chips by playing non-stop. The chips were then transferred to the second location, where another team topped them up and played further to increase their value.

Once a chip balance reached at least 1 billion chips, it was sold in the black market for Rp 25,000 (roughly $1.50) per package.

Read More: Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

“This is clearly a form of online gambling disguised as a digital game,” Ade stressed. “It poses a serious threat to young people and the community.”

All suspects face charges under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law, which carries penalties of up to six years in prison and a Rp 1 billion ($60,000) fine.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: