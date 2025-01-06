Indonesian Police Bust Major Online Gambling Ring Operating on Higgs Domino App

Effendi Rusli
June 25, 2025 | 8:20 pm
SHARE
Officers of the Riau Provincial Police escort suspects in an online gambling syndicate in Pekanbaru, Riau, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)
Officers of the Riau Provincial Police escort suspects in an online gambling syndicate in Pekanbaru, Riau, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)

Pekanbaru. Police in Indonesia’s Riau province have arrested 12 members of an online gambling syndicate that operated through the popular mobile gaming app Higgs Domino Island, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The arrests followed raids on two locations in the provincial capital, Pekanbaru, where officers seized over 100 computers used to manage thousands of in-game accounts. The network has allegedly generated around Rp 3.6 billion (approximately $220,000) since launching its operations in December last year.

“The syndicate’s headquarters was based in a shop-house on Jalan Imam Munandar, where officers confiscated 102 computers and arrested five suspects during a raid on June 19,” said Senior Commissioner Ade Kuncoro, director of the special crimes division at the Riau Police.

Read More:
Police Arrest Two Owners of Online Gambling Site TAHU69
Advertisement

A second raid at a private residence on Jalan Pemuda led to the arrest of another six suspects and the seizure of 18 computers.

The alleged mastermind and financial backer of the operation, identified as Jonathan Julian Leslie (JJL), was arrested on June 21 at Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport upon returning from Malaysia.

“This network generated daily revenues of up to Rp 25 million, or Rp 750 million (about $45,000) monthly,” Ade said, adding that the bust was the result of public tip-offs regarding suspicious activities at the two locations.

The police described the gambling operation as highly organized and professionally run. The group’s first team was tasked with creating and operating thousands of Higgs Domino accounts to win jackpot chips by playing non-stop. The chips were then transferred to the second location, where another team topped them up and played further to increase their value.

Once a chip balance reached at least 1 billion chips, it was sold in the black market for Rp 25,000 (roughly $1.50) per package.

Read More:
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

“This is clearly a form of online gambling disguised as a digital game,” Ade stressed. “It poses a serious threat to young people and the community.”

All suspects face charges under Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law, which carries penalties of up to six years in prison and a Rp 1 billion ($60,000) fine.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesian Police Bust Major Online Gambling Ring Operating on Higgs Domino App
News 45 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Bust Major Online Gambling Ring Operating on Higgs Domino App

 This network generated daily revenues of up to Rp 25 million, or Rp 750 million (about $45,000) monthly.
Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia
News Jun 19, 2025 | 4:19 pm

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

 The Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
News May 19, 2025 | 3:48 am

Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK

 The mass account freeze has triggered public concern in recent days, with several internet users voicing complaints.
Online Gambling Turnover Reaches Rp 47 Trillion in Q1, Drops Nearly by Half
News May 8, 2025 | 3:01 am

Online Gambling Turnover Reaches Rp 47 Trillion in Q1, Drops Nearly by Half

 The figure represents a significant drop from the Rp 90 trillion ($5.4 billion) online gambling turnover in the same period last year.
Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case
News May 7, 2025 | 8:48 pm

Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case

 Displayed at the press event were bundles of Rp 100,000 banknotes, four cars, and documents related to the seized financial assets.
Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling
News May 1, 2025 | 9:21 pm

Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

 Indonesian authorities have observed a rising number of citizens voluntarily entering the online gambling industry abroad.
Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days
News Jan 30, 2025 | 1:05 pm

Prabowo's Government Blocks Over 882,000 Online Gambling Links in First 100 Days

 The Indonesian government blocks over 882,000 online gambling-related contents in its first 100 days
Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering
News Jan 6, 2025 | 9:08 pm

Police Seize Semarang Hotel Linked to Online Gambling Money Laundering

 Indonesian police have seized Aruss Hotel in Semarang after uncovering its links to a money laundering operation involving online gambling.

The Latest

Indonesian Police Bust Major Online Gambling Ring Operating on Higgs Domino App
News 45 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Bust Major Online Gambling Ring Operating on Higgs Domino App

 This network generated daily revenues of up to Rp 25 million, or Rp 750 million (about $45,000) monthly.
More Than Just a Getaway, The True Benefits of Employee Retreats for Company Growth
Special Updates 4 hours ago

More Than Just a Getaway, The True Benefits of Employee Retreats for Company Growth

 Before brushing off the idea of employee retreats as a luxury, it's worth exploring how they bring value to the business.
KB Bank Provides Financing Facility for Indonesia Eximbank
Special Updates 5 hours ago

KB Bank Provides Financing Facility for Indonesia Eximbank

 KB Bank announced Wednesday that it had partnered with the Indonesia Eximbank to support export financing.
Indonesia Stock Exchange Surpasses 950 Listed Companies, Profit Soars
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Stock Exchange Surpasses 950 Listed Companies, Profit Soars

 IDX posts Rp 673b profit in 2024, up 16% from last year, as new IPOs, debt listings, and rising retail participation fuel strong growth.
CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5
News 7 hours ago

CPO Tanker Explosion at Batam Shipyard Kills 4, Injures 5

 A CPO tanker exploded during repairs at a Batam shipyard, killing four workers and injuring five. Police are investigating the cause.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
4
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
5
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED