Indonesian Police Deploy 164,000 Officers to Secure Eid Celebrations

Jakarta. The Indonesian National Police (Polri) has deployed 164,298 joint personnel to secure Eid al-Fitr 2025 celebrations, ensuring public safety and order during the sacred occasion.

Spokesperson for the Eif security task force, Commissioner Alfian Nurnas, said security measures have been implemented at 38,394 Eid prayer locations nationwide, including the Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta.

"The security arrangements are tailored to the conditions of each region to create a conducive environment," Alfian Nurnas said in a statement on Sunday.

Additionally, authorities have secured 126,736 locations across Indonesia to ensure that people can celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2025 in a safe and comfortable environment.

The government, through the Religious Affairs Ministry has officially declared that Eid will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025. The decision was made based on the results of the isbat (confirmation) meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters on Jalan MH Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on Saturday.

With this confirmation, Eid al-Fitr 2025 will be observed simultaneously with Muhammadiyah, which had previously set 1 Syawal 1446 Hijri on the same date.

