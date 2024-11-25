Indonesian Police Seize Rp 530 Billion in Online Gambling Money Laundering Case

Jakarta. Indonesian police have seized assets worth more than Rp 530 billion (approx. $32 million) from two business executives accused of facilitating money laundering and illicit financial transactions tied to online gambling networks.

The confiscated assets include Rp 250.5 billion in cash, four vehicles, and various financial instruments, according to Commissioner General Wahyu Widada, head of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim).

“The suspects created a shell corporation to conceal profits from illegal online gambling by using digital platforms such as virtual accounts, QRIS, and cryptocurrencies,” Wahyu said during a press conference at National Police headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Displayed at the press event were bundles of Rp 100,000 banknotes, four cars, and documents related to the seized financial assets, with a printed figure reading Rp 530,048,846,330.

Advertisement

The two suspects, identified by their initials OHW (commissioner of the tech firm A2Z Solusindo Teknologi) and H (director at the same company), allegedly used their firm and an affiliated shell company to funnel gambling-related payments.

National Police\'s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) Head Wahyu Widada, front center, and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) Head Ivan Yustiavandana, front right, attend a news conference at National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. In front of them were bundles of banknotes seized from money laundering suspects. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

According to Wahyu, the shell company facilitated transactions for at least 12 gambling websites, such as ArenaSlot77, Togel77, Royal77VIP, 888Togel, AquaSlot, NXS17, Gopek138, PSGslot, and HGS777.

Read More: Indonesia Freezes Rp 600 Billion in Bank Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

Proceeds were funneled into thousands of bank accounts tied to affiliates or invested through financial instruments --all structured to avoid detection.

Wahyu said the money laundering operations involved 4,656 accounts in 22 banks.

In addition, authorities have frozen 197 bank accounts across eight banks linked to the suspects, who reportedly had full control over A2Z Solusindo and its shadow operations to process and collect gambling proceeds.

The two executives have been charged under Indonesia’s Anti-Money Laundering Law and face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Police officers in plain clothes unload bundles of Rp 100,000 banknotes at the National Police headquarters in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The banknotes were seized from two suspects in a money laundering case linked to online gambling. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: