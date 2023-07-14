Indonesian Police Spend Rp 49B on Tear Gas Guns
Jakarta. The Indonesian Police have spent Rp 49 billion ($3.3 million) on 1,857 riot guns that can be filled with pepper spray or tear gas to enhance security preparedness ahead of the general elections, a spokesman said on Friday.
The purchase was funded by the state budget disbursed last year, National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramadhan said in Jakarta.
"These guns will support the operational duties of our members on the ground when repressive measures are needed to handle crimes and rioting demonstrators," Ahmad said.
The launchers will be exclusively handed to the Jakarta Police which earlier requested their supply, he added.
