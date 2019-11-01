Indonesian Returnees Required to Download Gov’t Covid Vaccination App

A security personnel shows Peduli Lindungi app on his cellphone at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, August 2, 2021. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta. Indonesian citizens returning from overseas trips are required to show their vaccination status using government application called Peduli Lindungi (to care and protect), the National Covid-19 Task Force said on Thursday.

The app, now available in major platforms, contains information whether the user is partially or fully vaccinated, or not at all. If they are, an online certificate will show up in the app.

Transport operators at international airports and seaports must also equip themselves with scanning machines to read the app’s QR codes when passengers depart from or enter Indonesia, task force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said in a statement.

The policy aims to provide multi-layer protection against imported Covid-19 cases and the potential spread of any new variant from a foreign country, Wiku said.

In addition, the government limits operating international “entry points” to just six, he added.

Under the current policy, international flights are available only at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, and Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi.

International travels and arrivals by ships are directed to Batam Seaport in the province of Riau Islands and to Nunukan Seaport in East Kalimantan.

Similarly, only two border crossings are open in Aruk and Entikong, both are located in West Kalimantan.

Indonesian returnees must undergo quarantine at government facilities for up to 14 days, during which they also must take a PCR test, according to a task force circular.

