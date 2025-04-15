Indonesian Students in the US Urged to Manage Social Media Carefully

Jakarta. Indonesia has issued a fresh advisory urging its students in the United States to manage their social media activity carefully, reflecting a shift in approach amid tighter immigration scrutiny under the administration of President Donald Trump.

For the first time, Indonesian embassies and consulates in the US have included guidance on social media conduct in their official visa advisories. The move is aimed at helping students avoid deportation, denial of entry, or detention by US authorities.

"Be wise in managing your social media accounts -- avoid posts that may cause misperceptions or legal consequences," the Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles wrote in a recent Facebook post.

Indonesian students are also reminded to refrain from engaging in employment without proper authorization or neglecting to renew their full-time student status. The advisory stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that could violate US federal or state laws.

"In light of intensified monitoring and law enforcement efforts on international students by the US immigration authority, all Indonesian students holding F-1 and/or J-1 visas must exercise caution and comply fully with immigration laws," the consulate said.

Students are further advised against traveling within the US while their visa status is pending. The consulate warned that non-compliance could result in deportation, visa revocation, or even an entry ban, regardless of whether a valid stay permit is still in effect.

According to the Institute of International Education, an estimated 8,300 Indonesian students were studying in the US in 2024.

