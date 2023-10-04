Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 4, 2023 | 4:43 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visits weapon maker Pindad in Bandung on September 19, 2023. Next to him are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and Pindad President Director Abraham Mose (right). (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visits weapon maker Pindad in Bandung on September 19, 2023. Next to him are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and Pindad President Director Abraham Mose (right). (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Jakarta. State-owned defense holding DEFEND ID on Wednesday denied accusations of its companies ever supplying arms to post-coup Myanmar.

Weapon producer Pindad, aircraft maker Dirgantara Indonesia, and shipbuilder PAL -- who are all part of the DEFEND ID -- recently made headlines after activists accused them of selling arms to the Myanmar junta. 

In a press statement, DEFEND ID said that it respected the 75/287 UN Resolution, which called for all UN member states to prevent the flow of arms into Myanmar. The holding said Pindad’s last export to Myanmar dated back to 2016, years before the coup began. These exports were also meant to equip Myanmar for an annual shooting competition between ASEAN members.

“Pindad does not export defense and security equipment to Myanmar, especially since the UN Security Council’s calls in Feb. 2021,” the press release reads. 

Advertisement

“[Pindad] in 2016 exported ammunition with sports specifications. Myanmar at the time was participating at the ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet,” the statement continues.

DEFEND ID also said that Dirgantara Indonesia and PAL did not have any arms deals with Myanmar. 

Reuters recently reported that activists had filed a complaint with the Indonesian Human Rights Commission, alleging that Pindad, Dirgantara Indonesia, and PAL had been selling equipment to Myanmar since the coup. The transactions allegedly took place via a Myanmar company called True North, which they said was owned by “the son of a minister in the military government”. 

The activists in question were Myanmar organizations Chin Human Rights Organization and Myanmar Accountability Project, as well as former Indonesian attorney and rights advocate Marzuki Darusman.

Indonesia -- along with the other ASEAN member states -- has been pushing for a peaceful resolution in the coup-hit Myanmar. 

At the recent ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, the Southeast Asian bloc agreed to stick to the so-called “five-point consensus” as its main reference in addressing the Myanmar crisis. This peace plan calls for immediate cessation of violence and a constructive dialogue among all parties involved. As ASEAN chair, Indonesia said it had been engaging all stakeholders, including the Myanmar military junta which seized power in February 2021. 

Human rights organization The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners data shows that the death toll as a result of the Feb. 1 coup had reached 4,139 people as of Tuesday.

Read More:
Indonesia Seeks Negotiations on Binding Rules on AI-Driven Weapons

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar

 Pindad did export ammunition to Myanmar in 2016 as the latter was participating in an annual shooting competition between ASEAN members.
Police Name Suspect in Miss Universe Indonesia Organizer's Sexual Harassment Probe
News 2 hours ago

Police Name Suspect in Miss Universe Indonesia Organizer's Sexual Harassment Probe

 The investigation has included interviews with 28 individuals, comprising accusers, witnesses, the accused, and legal experts.
In Conciliatory Tone, SBY Urges Continuity of Jokowi’s Legacy
News 5 hours ago

In Conciliatory Tone, SBY Urges Continuity of Jokowi’s Legacy

 It's a departure from previous calls for change and accusations of attempts by the Jokowi government to destabilize the Democratic Party.
US House Speaker McCarthy Ousted in Historic Vote
News 7 hours ago

US House Speaker McCarthy Ousted in Historic Vote

 McCarthy told lawmakers in the evening he would not run again for speaker, putting the gavel up for grabs.
Indonesia Seeks Negotiations on Binding Rules on AI-Driven Weapons
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks Negotiations on Binding Rules on AI-Driven Weapons

 The Conference on Disarmament today is still brainstorming on ideas on to what extent these rules would regulate the autonomous weapons use.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Constitutional Court Upholds Validity of Job Creation Law
1
Constitutional Court Upholds Validity of Job Creation Law
2
Indonesia Defends Nickel Appeal Amid WTO's Appellate Body Crisis
3
ASEAN, Canada A Step Closer to Concluding Trade Deal by 2025
4
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Abroad Amid Ongoing Corruption Probe
5
Jokowi Says Building Bullet Train Gives Indonesia Invaluable Experience
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED