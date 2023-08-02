Indonesian Woman Injured in Thailand's Firework Warehouse Explosion

Jakarta. A recent explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand has left one Indonesian citizen injured, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday.

The Indonesian woman, whose identity was given as initials LM, suffered from hearing impairments and nose injury. The ministry’s citizen protection director Judha Nugraha told reporters that LM could now return to her home in the Thai province of Narathiwat after being hospitalized for her injuries.

“LM is already in a stable condition for discharge,” Judha said.

The Indonesian consulate in Songkhla has also visited LM to check on her condition and deliver some assistance, including repair works for her damaged home.

“We will continue to monitor her condition,” Judha said.

Saturday’s explosion took place at a fireworks warehouse located in the border town of Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat Province. The blast killed at least 10 people and wounded 118 people. The explosion also wrecked 200 homes, according to Judha.

Al Jazeera wrote that the local government attributed the explosion to welding during construction work on the building.

