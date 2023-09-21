Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork

Palembang. A court in South Sumatra sentenced a social media personality to two years in prison on Tuesday after she recited a Muslim invocation before eating pork crackers in a video that went viral.

Lina Mukherjee was found guilty of “disseminating information that could foment hatred among individuals and a certain religious community,” according to the verdict by the Palembang District Court.

Presiding Judge Romi Sinatra also fined her Rp 250 million or else her jail term would be extended by another three months and ordered that she remain in detention while considering an appeal.

Lina, who identified as a Muslim herself, was arrested after a resident reported a video she posted on TikTok on March 9. In the video, she recited bismillah (in the name of Allah) before eating pork crackers and mentioned that she tried pork out of curiosity.

Islam strictly forbids the consumption of pork.

Lina had pleaded guilty and made a public apology before her trial began.

After the sentencing hearing, Lina said she could accept her sentence and vowed to be a better person.

“No human is perfect. In the future, I will only produce funny content that doesn’t offend people,” she told reporters at the courthouse.

