Indonesians Living Overseas to Cast Early Votes in 2024 Presidential Election

Jakarta. The General Election Commission (KPU) has announced plans to facilitate early voting for Indonesian citizens residing in foreign countries during the 2024 presidential election. However, the exact date for this early voting has not yet been determined.

The upcoming presidential election in Indonesia is scheduled for February 14, 2024, initiating a colossal electoral process that will encompass the selection of mayors, regents, governors, senators, and legislative members at the district, provincial, and national levels within the same year. Additionally, a presidential runoff may occur if no candidate secures an absolute majority in February.

"We will introduce early voting in other countries, but all votes will be counted on the same day as in Indonesia," KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The proposed timeframe for early voting is between February 9 and 11.

"Those who live overseas have suggested February 10, a Saturday, or February 11, which falls on a Sunday. Some residents in Arab countries, which follow the Islamic calendar, prefer voting on Friday afternoon, February 9," Hasyim said.

Indonesian voters living abroad will have various methods to cast their votes, including in-person voting at representative offices, voting by mail, or through mobile vote collection.

The KPU plans to commence the delivery of election logistics in December, starting with regions in Africa, Latin America, North America, and Europe. Subsequently, South Asia and Far East Asia will be covered, followed by the Middle East, Pacific countries, and Southeast Asia.

According to the KPU, there are 1.75 million Indonesian voters living in 95 foreign countries. The commission has prepared 828 voting booths at Indonesian representative offices, 1,579 mobile voting boxes, and 652 drop boxes for absentee voting.

