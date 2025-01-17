Indonesia's AGO to Question Google Staff in Chromebook Corruption Probe

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) will question representatives from Google Indonesia as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged corruption case involving the procurement of Chromebook laptops by the Education Ministry between 2019 and 2022.

The questioning is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time, AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar told reporters on Tuesday. Two Google Indonesia representatives, one from the marketing division and another from public relations, have been summoned as witnesses. Their identities have not been disclosed.

The questioning aims to clarify Google’s role and communications during the procurement of Chromebooks, which were purchased under a Rp 10 trillion ($615 million) digital learning project initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators are examining whether procurement decisions aligned with technical assessments that had warned of inadequate internet infrastructure for nationwide Chromebook use.

The case has already seen former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim placed under a six-month overseas travel ban, along with several former special staff members and Google Indonesia employees, as the AGO intensifies its probe into the high-profile corruption case.

Nadiem, who founded ride-hailing giant Gojek before serving as education minister until October last year, was questioned for the first time last week, with investigators focusing on a May 2020 meeting that became a turning point in the project’s execution.

