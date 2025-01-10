Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono

Teguh Adi Prasetyo
January 10, 2025 | 1:21 pm
From left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a family photo ceremony prior to the BRICS Summit plenary session in Kazan, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Jakarta. Foreign Minister Sugiono revealed on Friday that Indonesia’s decision to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies faced initial opposition at home, with critics arguing that it could conflict with the country’s "free and active" foreign policy principles.

Despite the criticism, the government pressed ahead, securing Indonesia’s full membership in BRICS in just three months, Sugiono said during a media gathering in Jakarta.

“Indonesia is considered an important nation and was given a fast track to become a member. At first, many questioned our decision to join BRICS, saying it was against our free and active policies,” Sugiono said.

Sugiono argued that Indonesia’s "free and active" foreign policy allows the country to establish relationships with any nation or alliance while maintaining independence in pursuing its national interests.

The principles provide Indonesia with the flexibility to make friends with any country or join any alliance without external influence, as long as it aligns with national interests.

While President Prabowo Subianto assumed office only three months ago, discussions about joining BRICS had been ongoing long before his administration, Sugiono said.

“My first-ever task as minister was to represent President Prabowo at the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 24, 2024. Earlier this month, Indonesia’s accession to BRICS was approved after other members unanimously agreed to accept us as a full member,” he said.

The BRICS alliance, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include other nations, such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and now Indonesia.

Meanwhile, other nations, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia, have formally applied for BRICS membership, underscoring the bloc’s growing influence in global economic and political dynamics.

Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono
