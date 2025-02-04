Indonesia’s Free Nutritious Meals Program to Continue Through Ramadan

Jakarta. The Head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), Dadan Hindayana, has confirmed that the Free Nutritious Meals program will continue during Ramadan, with adjustments made to its distribution. Dadan assured that children would still receive nutritious meals according to their needs.

“For Ramadan, we’re continuing the program. As long as students are attending school, they will receive Free Nutritious Meals, although the distribution pattern will differ,” Dadan said on Monday.

As the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, Indonesia observes Ramadan with the majority of Muslims, including children, fasting daily from dawn to sunset. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on February 28.

During the implementation of the program, meals will be distributed to children while they are still at school. To accommodate the breaking of the fast, the meals will be designed to remain fresh for extended periods, allowing students to take them home and consume them at iftar.

“Children will come to school and then take meals home that can last until it’s time to break their fast,” Dadan explained.

Dadan also clarified that all students, including those who are not fasting, would receive the same meals.

“For those who are not fasting, they are encouraged to eat at home to show mutual respect,” he added.

Indonesia officially launched the program, which aims to provide nutritious meals to nearly 83 million students and expectant mothers, on January 6. The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.3 billion) in state funding for the program throughout 2025. The initiative is part of a broader effort to reduce the country’s stunting rate, which stood at 21.5 percent as of 2023.

