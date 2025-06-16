Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings

Ilham Oktafian
July 2, 2025 | 5:16 pm
A clipping from local news paper reads some missing activist during May 1998 tragedy is seen during Kamisan 588th in front of State Palace, Central Jakarta on Thursday (13/06) (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A clipping from local news paper reads some missing activist during May 1998 tragedy is seen during Kamisan 588th in front of State Palace, Central Jakarta on Thursday (13/06) (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Culture Minister Fadli Zon said the 1998 mass rapes that occurred during Indonesia’s political turmoil will not be included in the government’s ongoing national history rewrite project, arguing the initiative aims to build a positive narrative that avoids deepening ethnic and communal divisions.

This stance contrasts sharply with findings from the official independent fact‑finding team (TGPF), which documented dozens of rape cases during the unrest.

TGPF’s final report, submitted in October 1998, verified 52 rape victims, 14 cases involving rape accompanied by physical violence, 10 victims of sexual assault, and 9 victims of sexual harassment across Jakarta, Medan, and Surabaya. 

Speaking during a parliamentary hearing with Commission X on Wednesday, Fadli acknowledged the 1998 sexual violence but questioned the use of the term “mass rape,” saying it still requires legal and historical verification.

“We are not digging into who the perpetrators were, but ensuring it never happens again,” Fadli told lawmakers, adding that the government prefers to highlight narratives that unify the nation. “Personally, I acknowledge and condemn the events, but the word ‘mass’ needs to be proven.”

Backlash Grows After Minister Labels 1998 Mass Rapes as ‘Rumors’

His remarks sparked emotional reactions in the hearing, with lawmakers MY Esti Wijayati and Mercy Barends breaking into tears while recalling the trauma of the 1998 riots. Mercy compared Indonesia’s reluctance to acknowledge the abuses with Japan’s eventual apology over the wartime sexual enslavement of women.

“It hurts even more the longer you speak, Mr. Fadli,” Esti said, her voice trembling as she recalled being unable to return home during the unrest.

Fadli later apologized if his remarks came across as insensitive but maintained that clearer documentation and legal confirmation are needed to classify the events under a “mass rape” label. “If it can be traced who the groups and perpetrators were, it would be clearer,” he said, adding that he does not intend to deny or cover up the violence.

The minister confirmed that the history rewrite project, which has drawn criticism from historians and rights activists for potentially glossing over painful episodes, will proceed and is targeted for completion by August 2025 to coincide with Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day celebrations. The project will undergo a public consultation this month, involving universities and historians to gather feedback and fill data gaps before final publication.

“This is about leaving a history for our children and grandchildren,” Fadli said. “We have not updated our historical narrative for 26 years, and this is our chance.”

He insisted that the government is not hiding anything and will maintain transparency during the public review. However, the 1998 riots, including the sexual violence against ethnic Chinese women during the unrest, will not be covered in the new history books, Fadli said, as the rewrite focuses on broader positive perspectives and archaeological findings for nation-building.

The 1998 violence, which coincided with the fall of President Suharto, remains a sensitive issue in Indonesia, with activists repeatedly urging the government to officially acknowledge and investigate the sexual violence against women during the riots. Rights groups say the lack of legal resolution continues to deny justice to victims, many of whom remain silent due to fear and stigma.

