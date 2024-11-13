Indonesia’s Media Hit by Layoffs, Ad Slump, and Rise of Fast Journalism

Anisa Fauziah, Chairul Fikri
May 9, 2025 | 5:20 pm
President Prabowo Subianto is interviewed by journalists after delivering remarks at the Danantara-BUMN Town Hall at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Monday, April 28, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)
Jakarta. Indonesia’s media industry is facing a wave of layoffs and closures, driven by a combination of digital disruption, shrinking ad revenues, and shifting consumer behavior that favors fast, bite-sized content over in-depth journalism.

At least 1,200 media workers were laid off between 2023 and 2024, according to the Indonesian Press Council, with more layoffs reportedly underway at major outlets such as Kompas TV, CNN Indonesia, Republika, and TVRI.

Several major print and broadcast media outlets have shuttered in recent years. Print closures include Koran SINDO (2023), Harian Republika (2022), Koran Tempo (2020), and Suara Pembaruan (2021). The Jakarta Globe ceased its print edition in 2015. In the broadcast sector, TV stations like TV7, TPI, VH1 Indonesia, and Bloomberg TV have folded, while ANTV, a long-running broadcaster since 1993, reportedly carried out mass layoffs in late 2024.

Ad revenue, once a lifeline for traditional media, is now heavily favored toward tech platforms. At the 2024 Indonesia Digital Conference (IDC), hosted by the Indonesian Cyber Media Association (AMSI), participants raised alarms about shrinking ad budgets. AMSI projected total advertising spend in 2024 to reach Rp 71.5 trillion ($ 4.29 billion), yet 80 percent of that is expected to go to platforms like Google and Meta, leaving local publishers in financial difficulties.

“This is a serious threat to democracy and public literacy,” said Andry Satrio Nugroho, Head of the Center for Industry, Trade, and Investment at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF), during a virtual interview with Beritasatu TV on Thursday.

According to Andry, in recent years, digital platforms have increasingly offered quick and instant information, often packaged as short videos or brief text snippets. This trend has led people to consume news within seconds, with little time to absorb its depth or context.

“The way people consume information has changed. Many platforms now provide short information in a very limited time, and the expectation is to get as much information as possible in that short window,” he said

This trend, combined with intense competition, has created pressure for newsrooms to produce low-cost, rapid content, compromising quality and journalistic integrity. “Low-cost, fast journalism carries serious risks to accuracy and depth,” Andry warned. “Short videos and quick texts can’t replace the value of well-researched journalism.” 

Artificial intelligence has compounded the challenge. AI-generated content is becoming more common in newsrooms, accelerating content production while raising ethical and credibility concerns.

While some global media outlets have responded by offering premium, paid content to support quality journalism, Andry said Indonesian audiences are still reluctant to pay for in-depth news. “There’s low awareness of the value of premium content in Indonesia,” he said.

Lawmaker Nico Siahaan from Commission I of the House of Representatives also shared his concern about the rising number of layoffs in the media. “Without strong and independent media, people will lose their guide in the middle of too much information,” Nico said on his Instagram account.

He also criticized the big drop in government advertising on traditional media, saying this made it harder for media companies to survive.

“We must protect the press not only for journalists, but also for the future of our democracy,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Nezar Patria, suggested creating a media endowment fund. But he said the government should not be the only one responsible for keeping the media alive. He also reminded that editorial independence is very important.

“The press in Indonesia is managed independently by the Press Council,” Nezar said. “This is important to keep good relations between the media, the government, and the public.” He also said the fund, if created, must be shared fairly and transparently.

The Indonesian Press Council supported the idea. Although still being discussed, the fund is expected to help support independent journalism in the long term.

“This fund is for the future of journalism, not only for journalists,” said Press Council Chairwoman Ninik Rahayu recently.

