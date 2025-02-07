Indonesia's MLFF Toll System Faces Delays Amid Contract Talks

Erfan Maruf
February 7, 2025 | 9:43 pm
SHARE
President Director of Roatex Indonesia Toll System, Attila Keszeg, demonstrates the Single Lane Free Flow (SLFF) simulation using the CANTAS simulator in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Roatex Indonesia Toll System (RITS) affirmed its readiness to implement the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll payment system in Indonesia. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
President Director of Roatex Indonesia Toll System, Attila Keszeg, demonstrates the Single Lane Free Flow (SLFF) simulation using the CANTAS simulator in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Roatex Indonesia Toll System (RITS) affirmed its readiness to implement the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll payment system in Indonesia. (Berita Satu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll road system in Indonesia has been delayed due to unresolved contractual issues between the involved parties, the Public Works Ministry confirmed on Friday.

Deputy Minister Diana Kusumastuti said the MLFF system, which aims to eliminate toll barriers and streamline payments, cannot proceed without mutual agreement.

“The implementation will only begin once both parties reach a consensus. If there are unresolved issues, we must pause to prevent future complications,” Diana explained.

The delay stems from disagreements on certain aspects of the project. “We are working towards resolving these issues through continued negotiations. However, I cannot confirm whether implementation will take place this year or next, as the analysis requires time,” she added.

Negotiations are ongoing with Roatex Indonesia Toll System (RITS), the Hungarian company responsible for overseeing the project.

Initially, the system was slated to begin with Single Lane Free Flow (SLFF) trials on the Bali-Mandara Toll Road in 2024, with full implementation targeted by 2029. SLFF serves as a precursor to the MLFF system, which will use Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology integrated with the Cantas application and the National Police's Electronic Registration and Identification (ERI) system.

The MLFF system is expected to reduce delays, shorten travel times, and improve road network efficiency by implementing fair pricing based on distance traveled.

Jakarta, ranked among the world’s most congested cities, underscores the urgency of such innovations. In 2023, drivers in the capital lost 65 hours to traffic, a 33 percent increase from the previous year, with average downtown speeds of just 20.92 kilometers per hour, according to the INRIX 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Penalties for non-compliance with the MLFF system have been outlined in Government Regulation (PP) No. 23/2024, ranging from fines equal to the toll fee to a tenfold penalty with vehicle registration suspension for continued violations.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Finance Ministry Budget Chief Isa Rachmatarwata Named Suspect in $1 Billion Jiwasraya Case
News 3 hours ago

Finance Ministry Budget Chief Isa Rachmatarwata Named Suspect in $1 Billion Jiwasraya Case

 The AGO has named Finance Ministry Budget Chief Isa Rachmatarwata a suspect in the $1 billion Jiwasraya corruption case.
Indonesia's MLFF Toll System Faces Delays Amid Contract Talks
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia's MLFF Toll System Faces Delays Amid Contract Talks

 Indonesia delays MLFF toll system rollout as talks with Hungarian firm Roatex Indonesia Toll System (RITS) remain ongoing.
Gov’t to Repatriate Body of Indonesian Killed in Chopper Crash in Malaysia Soon
News 3 hours ago

Gov’t to Repatriate Body of Indonesian Killed in Chopper Crash in Malaysia Soon

 The body of the Indonesian engineer who died in the Bentong chopper crash is still in a local hospital.
Indonesia Halts Trump-Linked Lido Resort Project in West Java Over Environmental Violations
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Halts Trump-Linked Lido Resort Project in West Java Over Environmental Violations

 The Environment Ministry has suspended all construction at the Trump-linked Lido Special Economic Zone, citing environmental violations.
JCI Slides, Rupiah Strengthens as Indonesia Faces Spending Cuts and Global Uncertainty
Business 5 hours ago

JCI Slides, Rupiah Strengthens as Indonesia Faces Spending Cuts and Global Uncertainty

 Indonesia’s stock market fell 1.93% as energy stocks plunged, while the rupiah strengthened to Rp 16,282.
News Index

Most Popular

Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
1
Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
2
Indonesia to Build Three Solar Power Plants
3
IDX Prepares to Introduce Short Selling in March
4
Indonesia Condemns Donald Trump's Plan to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza
5
Industrial Zone Association Reports Massive Losses from Extortion by Civic Groups
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED