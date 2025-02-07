Indonesia's MLFF Toll System Faces Delays Amid Contract Talks

Jakarta. The implementation of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll road system in Indonesia has been delayed due to unresolved contractual issues between the involved parties, the Public Works Ministry confirmed on Friday.

Deputy Minister Diana Kusumastuti said the MLFF system, which aims to eliminate toll barriers and streamline payments, cannot proceed without mutual agreement.

“The implementation will only begin once both parties reach a consensus. If there are unresolved issues, we must pause to prevent future complications,” Diana explained.

The delay stems from disagreements on certain aspects of the project. “We are working towards resolving these issues through continued negotiations. However, I cannot confirm whether implementation will take place this year or next, as the analysis requires time,” she added.

Negotiations are ongoing with Roatex Indonesia Toll System (RITS), the Hungarian company responsible for overseeing the project.

Initially, the system was slated to begin with Single Lane Free Flow (SLFF) trials on the Bali-Mandara Toll Road in 2024, with full implementation targeted by 2029. SLFF serves as a precursor to the MLFF system, which will use Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology integrated with the Cantas application and the National Police's Electronic Registration and Identification (ERI) system.

The MLFF system is expected to reduce delays, shorten travel times, and improve road network efficiency by implementing fair pricing based on distance traveled.

Jakarta, ranked among the world’s most congested cities, underscores the urgency of such innovations. In 2023, drivers in the capital lost 65 hours to traffic, a 33 percent increase from the previous year, with average downtown speeds of just 20.92 kilometers per hour, according to the INRIX 2023 Global Traffic Scorecard.

Penalties for non-compliance with the MLFF system have been outlined in Government Regulation (PP) No. 23/2024, ranging from fines equal to the toll fee to a tenfold penalty with vehicle registration suspension for continued violations.

