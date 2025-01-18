Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis

Jakarta. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) plans to launch a formal study into the potential medical use of cannabis, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), as the government responds to growing public pressure and a Constitutional Court mandate.

BNN Chief Marthinus Hukom said on Monday that the agency will conduct the research as part of its constitutional obligations following a 2020 ruling by the Constitutional Court, which urged the government to explore the medical benefits of cannabis.

“We are asking for time to conduct the research because cannabis is currently being debated regarding whether it can be legalized for medical use,” Marthinus said. “Therefore, we need more accurate research results.”

The study is expected to be carried out at BNN’s forensic laboratory, which Marthinus described as one of the best-equipped facilities in Southeast Asia.

The announcement follows years of campaigning from civil society groups and parents of children with chronic medical conditions, particularly cerebral palsy, who say medical cannabis could significantly improve quality of life.

Hinca Panjaitan, a member of Commission III at the Indonesian House of Representatives, criticized the government’s slow response. He said that despite two Constitutional Court decisions instructing research into medical cannabis, the study had yet to begin.

“One child suffering from cerebral palsy for the past 10 years recently passed away. The parent of that child was one of those who filed for the judicial review,” Hinca said. “The state has taken too long to act on research that should have started years ago.”

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world, classifying cannabis as a Category I narcotic with no officially recognized medical use. However, the 2020 Constitutional Court ruling left the door open for research, stopping short of legalizing cannabis outright.

While neighboring Thailand has already legalized medical cannabis and moved to decriminalize broader use, Indonesian authorities have remained cautious. The BNN’s initiative marks a potential shift in approach, signaling that Indonesia may consider regulatory changes in the future if scientific findings support the use of cannabis for treatment.

No timeline for the completion of the research has been announced, but Marthinus said the study must be comprehensive and scientifically robust before any policy recommendations are made.

