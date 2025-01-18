Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis

Antara
May 6, 2025 | 6:07 pm
SHARE
Police officers, soldiers and National Narcotics Agency officials cut cannabis plants to destroy a plantation in the mountains of Indra Puri, Aceh Besar, Aceh, on April 20, 2018. Nearly 9 hectares of the crop used for producing marijuana have been destroyed. (Antara Photo/Ampelsa)
Police officers, soldiers and National Narcotics Agency officials cut cannabis plants to destroy a plantation in the mountains of Indra Puri, Aceh Besar, Aceh, on April 20, 2018. Nearly 9 hectares of the crop used for producing marijuana have been destroyed. (Antara Photo/Ampelsa)

Jakarta. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) plans to launch a formal study into the potential medical use of cannabis, in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), as the government responds to growing public pressure and a Constitutional Court mandate.

BNN Chief Marthinus Hukom said on Monday that the agency will conduct the research as part of its constitutional obligations following a 2020 ruling by the Constitutional Court, which urged the government to explore the medical benefits of cannabis.

“We are asking for time to conduct the research because cannabis is currently being debated regarding whether it can be legalized for medical use,” Marthinus said. “Therefore, we need more accurate research results.”

The study is expected to be carried out at BNN’s forensic laboratory, which Marthinus described as one of the best-equipped facilities in Southeast Asia.

Advertisement
Read More:
Thailand Seeks to Repeal Law Legalizing Cannabis

The announcement follows years of campaigning from civil society groups and parents of children with chronic medical conditions, particularly cerebral palsy, who say medical cannabis could significantly improve quality of life.

Hinca Panjaitan, a member of Commission III at the Indonesian House of Representatives, criticized the government’s slow response. He said that despite two Constitutional Court decisions instructing research into medical cannabis, the study had yet to begin.

“One child suffering from cerebral palsy for the past 10 years recently passed away. The parent of that child was one of those who filed for the judicial review,” Hinca said. “The state has taken too long to act on research that should have started years ago.”

Read More:
UN’s Cannabis Reclassification Does Not Mean Legalization: Gov’t

Indonesia has some of the strictest drug laws in the world, classifying cannabis as a Category I narcotic with no officially recognized medical use. However, the 2020 Constitutional Court ruling left the door open for research, stopping short of legalizing cannabis outright.

While neighboring Thailand has already legalized medical cannabis and moved to decriminalize broader use, Indonesian authorities have remained cautious. The BNN’s initiative marks a potential shift in approach, signaling that Indonesia may consider regulatory changes in the future if scientific findings support the use of cannabis for treatment.

No timeline for the completion of the research has been announced, but Marthinus said the study must be comprehensive and scientifically robust before any policy recommendations are made.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis

 The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) plans to research medical cannabis, following a court order.
Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
News Mar 19, 2025 | 5:37 am

Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park

 Between September and October 2024, police successfully destroyed over 47,000 marijuana plants on Mount Semeru's slopes.
US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes
News Jan 18, 2025 | 10:36 am

US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

 US DEA honors BNN and PPATK for their contributions to combating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Latest

US Sanctions Myanmar’s Karen Militia Over Cyber Scams, Human Trafficking Allegations
News 2 hours ago

US Sanctions Myanmar’s Karen Militia Over Cyber Scams, Human Trafficking Allegations

 US sanctions Myanmar's Karen militia, accusing it of aiding cyber scams and trafficking.
Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis

 The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) plans to research medical cannabis, following a court order.
Toyota Acquires 40 Pct of Astra's Used Car Company for $120 Million
Business 2 hours ago

Toyota Acquires 40 Pct of Astra's Used Car Company for $120 Million

 Toyota invests $120M for a 40% stake in Astra’s OLX unit, targeting Indonesia’s used-car market through digital expansion.
OpenAI Abandons For-Profit Plan, Keeps Nonprofit in Control
Tech 4 hours ago

OpenAI Abandons For-Profit Plan, Keeps Nonprofit in Control

 OpenAI scraps plan to go fully for-profit, says its nonprofit board will retain control while restructuring as a public benefit corporation.
Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Tanoto Foundation, Gates Foundation Partner for Nutrition Program in Asia

 Tanoto Foundation and Gates Foundation have also agreed to work together in improving the region's healthcare.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout
1
Bali Urged to End Reliance on Java for Electricity After Island-Wide Blackout
2
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Projected to Fall Below 5%
3
Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
4
Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties
5
Indonesia Blocks Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Website Over Licensing Violations
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED