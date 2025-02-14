Indonesia’s Palm Oil at Risk as Rising Temperatures Kill Pollinating Beetles

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
February 14, 2025 | 8:31 am
Elaeidobius kamerunicus is the primary pollinating beetle for oil palms. (Sulung Research Station)
Denpasar. Climate change is putting the future of palm oil production at risk, as extreme heat threatens the survival of Elaeidobius kamerunicus, the primary pollinating beetle for oil palm. A recent study presented at the International Conference on Oil Palm & Environment (ICOPE) 2025 in Bali reveals the impact of rising temperatures on these crucial insects.

Mohammad Naim, head of the Plant Protection Department at SMART Research Institute, warned that prolonged heat waves could disrupt the beetle’s life cycle, reducing its ability to pollinate oil palm trees efficiently.

"Elaeidobius kamerunicus has incredible potential to improve pollination efficiency, but climate change could undermine it all," he said during ICOPE 2025 at the Bali Beach Convention on Thursday.

According to Naim, pollination costs currently stand at Rp 1.8 billion ($110,000) per hectare. While E. kamerunicus has been a cost-effective solution, extreme heat could force plantations to seek alternative—and likely more expensive—methods.

The impact of climate change is already being observed. “We recorded temperatures as high as 43°C in Lampung and South Sumatra for over five days. The highest recorded temperature in the Philippines is 35°C,” Naim explained.

Laboratory experiments tested four different conditions to assess the beetle’s resilience. Results showed that at room temperature (up to 30°C), E. kamerunicus remained stable. However, at 43°C, larvae died within a short period.

“This means prolonged heat waves could drastically reduce beetle populations, which in turn affects pollination efficiency,” Naim added. “If these conditions persist, how will plantations maintain productivity?”

Beyond E. kamerunicus, other insects play crucial roles in oil palm ecosystems. Purnama Hidayat, a lecturer from the Department of Plant Protection at IPB University, said that insects are not pests, but key contributors to plantation health.

“Insects are not just pollinators—they help control pests, improve soil aeration, and support overall ecosystem balance,” Hidayat said at ICOPE 2025. His research, conducted on 24 plantations with different management systems, challenges the conventional perception of insects as threats.

“Ants and other insects often considered pests actually help maintain ecological stability,” he said. “If we understand their role, we can reduce reliance on chemical pesticides and move toward more sustainable farming practices.”

With Indonesia’s palm oil industry supporting 25 million households—40% of national production—the threat posed by climate change is not just an environmental issue but an economic one.

Experts urge plantations to implement climate adaptation measures, such as preserving natural habitats, regulating pesticide use, and exploring alternative pollination techniques.

“We still need further studies to understand how extreme temperatures affect pollination efficiency and fruit set,” Naim concluded.

