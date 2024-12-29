Indonesia’s Prabowo, UK’s Starmer to Elevate Ties This Year

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 4, 2025 | 10:25 am
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in PM Downing Street 10 in London on November 21, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
President Prabowo Subianto meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in PM Downing Street 10 in London on November 21, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are scheduled to elevate bilateral ties later this year as both nations aim to trade more with each other.

When the two leaders met in London last November, they agreed to pursue a “deeper strategic partnership” in 2025. The G20 nations found that such a framework would be necessary should they want to have trade grow to a level commensurate with the size of their economies. Amanda McLoughlin, the UK’s international development director for Indonesia, recently told reporters that the launch would likely take place in September, but both sides were still finalizing the date and the document.

“So [this new partnership] is about [working together] on climate, energy, trade, economic growth, defense, as well as security. Those are the broad themes, and now we are doing the groundwork to put all of the details into that agreement,” McLoughlin said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Jakarta Globe asked McLoughlin whether that meant Starmer would be making a state visit to Indonesia for the launch. She said that the ceremony was something that could take place “somewhere in the world, whether it is Indonesia or elsewhere”. McLoughlin also commented on the likelihood of a UK-Danantara partnership as Jakarta tries to woo foreign partners into co-investing with this freshly minted fund.

Advertisement

“We would love to. We are still exploring how that [Danantara] might make sense. That’s something that we are definitely excited about and interested in, so watch this space,” McLoughlin said. 

In 2024, Indonesia-UK trade reached the highest levels in the past five years, amounting to almost $2.8 billion. Indonesia’s surplus also soared from $353.1 million in 2023 to $812.2 million the following year, government data showed. In other words, Indonesia is earning more in its international trade with the UK. Official figures also revealed that the UK had invested $149.7 million in Indonesia in the first three months of 2025. The money went to 2,239 projects. 

Saving the planet from global warming is also set to be another key part of the soon-to-be-launched partnership, according to McLoughlin. The UK has launched some assistance to help the coal-reliant Indonesia cut its emissions. Most recently, London unveiled a program -- worth approximately £4.4 million or nearly $6 million -- to assist Indonesia’s government buildings in becoming more energy-efficient.

Read More:
UK’s $5.9 Million Program to Make Indonesian Buildings More Energy-Efficient

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia’s Prabowo, UK’s Starmer to Elevate Ties This Year
News 11 hours ago

Indonesia’s Prabowo, UK’s Starmer to Elevate Ties This Year

 However, the exact date and location for President Prabowo Subianto and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting are still unknown.
UK’s $5.9 Million Program to Make Indonesian Buildings More Energy-Efficient
News Jun 3, 2025 | 4:08 pm

UK’s $5.9 Million Program to Make Indonesian Buildings More Energy-Efficient

 In Indonesia, government buildings are required to manage their energy use.
Indonesia, Russia to Have Trade Talks Ahead of Prabowo-Putin Meeting
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 8:53 pm

Indonesia, Russia to Have Trade Talks Ahead of Prabowo-Putin Meeting

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov will co-chair this meeting.
Prabowo Slams 'Dark Indonesia' Protest, Says Economy is Set to Crack World's Top 4
Business Feb 26, 2025 | 11:34 am

Prabowo Slams 'Dark Indonesia' Protest, Says Economy is Set to Crack World's Top 4

 A Goldman Sachs report shows that Indonesia will be the world's fourth-largest economy just behind India in 2050, Prabowo says.
Prabowo Wants to Bring End to Russia-Ukraine War, Minister Says 
News Jan 10, 2025 | 4:19 pm

Prabowo Wants to Bring End to Russia-Ukraine War, Minister Says 

 President Prabowo Subianto has called for peace deal negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Foreign Minister Sugiono.
We Have No Intention to Make People’s Lives Harder: Prabowo
News Dec 29, 2024 | 12:05 am

We Have No Intention to Make People’s Lives Harder: Prabowo

 President Prabowo Subianto wants people to understand that it takes time before the government's plans actually bear fruit.

The Latest

The Dutch Government Has Collapsed. What Happens Next?
News 27 minutes ago

The Dutch Government Has Collapsed. What Happens Next?

 Prime Minister Dick Schoof wants to keep control, even in caretaker mode, of vital policies over the coming months.
Suspected Papua Rebels Kill Two Church Builders at Project Site
News 48 minutes ago

Suspected Papua Rebels Kill Two Church Builders at Project Site

 Less than a month ago, two police officers were fatally shot in an ambush in Puncak Jaya Regency while riding motorcycles.
Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Trophies and Awards
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Waives Import Duties on International Trophies and Awards

 The exemption excludes goods on the negative import list, including motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and prizes won from lotteries.
Airlangga Seeks Closer Japan Ties Amid US Tariff Talks
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Airlangga Seeks Closer Japan Ties Amid US Tariff Talks

 A key topic discussed was Japan’s support for Indonesia’s bid to become a full member of the OECD.
South Korea’s New President Lee Vows to Pursue Talks with North and Bolster Ties with US and Japan
News 4 hours ago

South Korea’s New President Lee Vows to Pursue Talks with North and Bolster Ties with US and Japan

 Lee said he will “answer the people’s solemn call to let hope bloom over deep and painful wounds."
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
1
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
2
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
3
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
4
World Boxing Apologizes for Naming Imane Khelif in Sex Testing Policy Rollout
5
Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED