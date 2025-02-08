Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos

Thomas Rizal
May 14, 2025 | 7:31 am
Coins that used as gambling transactions in the casino were confiscated as evidence at Robinson Apartment, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, on Tuesday (08/10). (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojoao)
Coins that used as gambling transactions in the casino were confiscated as evidence at Robinson Apartment, Penjaringan, North Jakarta, on Tuesday (08/10). (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has voiced firm opposition to the idea of legalizing casinos in the country, citing strong concerns over religious, constitutional, and moral values.

MUI Deputy Chairman Anwar Abbas said Tuesday that the idea of legalizing gambling in a Muslim-majority nation like Indonesia runs counter to religious teachings, the national constitution, and the state ideology of Pancasila.

Anwar said he was shocked when he heard that a member of the House of Representatives proposed legalizing gambling as a way to boost state revenue. 

“This clearly violates both religious principles and our constitution, which upholds the belief in the Almighty God,” he said.

He stressed that the issue is not merely legal but deeply rooted in moral and spiritual values.

“Indonesia is a nation of culture and faith. We must seek halal ways to improve public welfare rather than opening the door to practices that are clearly forbidden by religion,” he said.

According to Anwar, the state must uphold the principles embedded in Pancasila and the constitution -- not only in terms of law but also in maintaining the moral and ethical foundation of society.

He rejected the notion that gambling could serve as an economic solution, stating that any form of income derived from unclean or impermissible practices is unjustifiable.

“We must not lose our identity as a nation grounded in faith and culture,” he added.

Instead of turning to gambling, Anwar urged the government to focus on enhancing national productivity and managing natural resources more effectively. He emphasized the need to address unemployment and develop productive sectors that align with national values.

“If the government takes the wrong path, such as legalizing gambling, it will not only create economic issues but also damage the social and moral fabric of the nation,” he warned.

Anwar called on all stakeholders to exercise caution in making decisions that could determine the future direction of the country. “We cannot let this nation be dragged into practices that contradict our religious and cultural heritage,” he said firmly.

The proposal to legalize casinos resurfaced during a recent hearing of the House Commission XI with the Finance Ministry on May 8. Golkar Party lawmaker Galih Kartasasmita suggested that Indonesia consider “out-of-the-box” solutions for boosting non-tax state revenue, pointing to the United Arab Emirates as an example of a Muslim-majority country that has allowed casino operations.

Indonesia's Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
Indonesia's Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
