Indonesia-Singapore Travel Bubble: What You Need to Know

Visitors walk pass an immigration check point at the Batam International Port on January 3, 2022. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)

Jakarta. Indonesia has reached an exclusive agreement with Singapore to allow the free movement of fully vaccinated people between the city state and the islands of Batam and Bintan, effective from Monday.

Arrivals within the travel bubble are exempt from the mandatory five-day quarantine imposed in other entry gates to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Indonesian authorities said the travel bubble aims to accelerate economic recovery, particularly in the tourism sector while keeping all necessary health protocols in place.

Here are several key points of the deal outlined in the National Covid-19 Task Force’s circular: