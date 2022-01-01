Visitors walk pass an immigration check point at the Batam International Port on January 3, 2022. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)
Indonesia-Singapore Travel Bubble: What You Need to Know
BY :HERU ANDRIYANTO
JANUARY 25, 2022
Jakarta. Indonesia has reached an exclusive agreement with Singapore to allow the free movement of fully vaccinated people between the city state and the islands of Batam and Bintan, effective from Monday.
Arrivals within the travel bubble are exempt from the mandatory five-day quarantine imposed in other entry gates to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Indonesian authorities said the travel bubble aims to accelerate economic recovery, particularly in the tourism sector while keeping all necessary health protocols in place.
Here are several key points of the deal outlined in the National Covid-19 Task Force’s circular:
- The safe travel zones cover Nongsa Sensation on Batam Island and Lagoi Bintan Resort on Bintan Island.
- Arriving visitors must show proof of full vaccination status in English and taken at least two weeks prior to arrival and present a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction test taken within three days of departure.
- An on-the-spot PCR test is conducted upon arrival. In case the results come back positive, the person will be put in isolation and treated at government expenses for Indonesian citizens and at personal expenses for foreigners.
- Any Singaporean visitor is required to possess health insurance coverage of a minimum of S$30,000.
- Any visitor must install and use Indonesian government’s PeduliLindungi app and Singapore’s Bluepass app on their mobile device during the visit to the designated areas.
- Visitors must present proof of pre-paid travel package in the designated areas.