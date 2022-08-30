Disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo, left, gets his wife Putri Candrawathi to put on a mask during the reenactment of a policeman murder case at Duren Tiga housing complex, South Jakarta, on August 30, 2022. The couple has been named suspects in the case. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Infamous Couple Ferdy Sambo, Putri Reunited in Murder Scene Reenactment
BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE
AUGUST 30, 2022
Jakarta. Police general Ferdy Sambo and Putri Candrawati, the couple accused of murdering a low-ranking policeman, met at the murder scene in South Jakarta on Tuesday to reenact their crime.
Ferdy is the alleged mastermind in the murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, who was fatally shot at the former’s official residence in Duren Tiga housing complex by a fellow policeman on July 8, according to the police investigation.
The couple was openly affectionate as they reunited at the government house they used to share. Putri put the mask on Ferdy, who was handcuffed, and rested her head on his shoulder in front of journalists’ cameras.
Ferdy, who admitted wrongdoings during the ethics hearing last week, has repeatedly indicated that Yosua had committed improper conduct toward Putri when he worked as his assistant.
Three other suspects were also presented at the reenactment, including suspected shooter Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer, Brigadier Ricky Rizal who allegedly witnessed the murder but didn’t try to stop it, and a civilian identified as Kuat Ma’ruf.
Heavy security presence could be seen in the area with members of special units armed with automatic rifles deployed at every corner.