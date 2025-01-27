Insects and Worms May Feature in Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program

Chesa Andini Saputra
January 27, 2025 | 5:23 pm
SHARE
A trader displays grasshoppers being prepared for frying at Playen village in Gunung Kidul district, Yogyakarta. Residents take advantage of an abundance of the insects by processing them into food, which is sold at Rp 25,000 ($1.90) per pack. (Antara Photo/Pradana Aditya Putra)
A trader displays grasshoppers being prepared for frying at Playen village in Gunung Kidul district, Yogyakarta. Residents take advantage of an abundance of the insects by processing them into food, which is sold at Rp 25,000 ($1.90) per pack. (Antara Photo/Pradana Aditya Putra)

Jakarta.  Indonesia’s National Nutrition Agency (BGN) plans to introduce insects and worms into its free nutritious meal program (MBG) as an alternative protein source, reflecting local dietary practices and addressing budget constraints.

“Meals must consist of 30 percent protein, 40 percent carbohydrates, and 30 percent fiber. However, menus are determined locally, based on regional food resources and preferences,” BGN Head Dadan Hindayana said recently in Jakarta.

Regions with unique dietary traditions, such as consuming grasshoppers in Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, or sago worms in Papua, are encouraged to integrate these protein sources into their meal plans. Other alternatives include moringa leaves and a fish-based milk substitute for areas lacking access to dairy products.

The program also highlights regional carbohydrate staples, with rice dominating in West Java, corn in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), and cassava and bananas in eastern Indonesia, such as Halmahera.

Hygiene and food safety are critical to the program. “Production facilities don’t have to be luxurious but must ensure clean, well-organized processes free from contamination,” Dadan emphasized, adding that all food must be pesticide- and toxin-free.

The MBG program launched earlier this month, offering nutrient-rich meals—typically including rice, protein (meat or poultry), vegetables, fruit, and milk—to students from preschool to high school and expectant mothers. However, due to budget cuts, the per-person meal allocation has dropped from Rp 15,000 (around $1) during the trial phase to Rp 10,000 when implemented.

Currently operational in 31 provinces, the massive program relies on 238 Nutritional Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG) and 190 public kitchens across 26 provinces to prepare meals. It has also partnered with 140 small-scale businesses for supply chain support.

In its first phase, running from January to April 2025, the erculean task aims to serve 3 million schoolchildren and pregnant women. By its second phase, from April to August 2025, the target is set to expand to 6 million beneficiaries, with a long-term goal of reaching 15 million people by the end of 2025 and 82.9 million by 2029. The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.4 billion) to fund this year’s initiative.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Insects and Worms May Feature in Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program
News 3 hours ago

Insects and Worms May Feature in Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program

 BGN plans to include insects and worms in its free nutritious meal program (MBG) as alternative protein sources.
Search for Pekalongan Landslide Victims Officially Ends, One Still Missing
News 3 hours ago

Search for Pekalongan Landslide Victims Officially Ends, One Still Missing

 The disaster claimed 25 lives, all of whom have been recovered, and one person is still missing.
Indikator Survey: President Prabowo Enjoys 79.3% Approval as Political Honeymoon Continues
News 3 hours ago

Indikator Survey: President Prabowo Enjoys 79.3% Approval as Political Honeymoon Continues

 President Prabowo Subianto’s approval rating climbs to 79.3% ahead of his 100th day in office.
South Korean Plane Crash Report Says Bird Remains Were Found In Engines
News 4 hours ago

South Korean Plane Crash Report Says Bird Remains Were Found In Engines

 The plane's two black boxes — the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder — stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash.
Poland Sets Sights on Apple, Beef Export to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Poland Sets Sights on Apple, Beef Export to Indonesia

 Government data shows the value of Indonesia’s trade with Poland hit $940.5 million in January-November 2024.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol
1
Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol
2
Jakarta Police Officer Accused of Extorting Suspects in Deaths of Two Teen Girls for Rp 20 Billion
3
Indonesia’s Crypto Trading Soars 335% to Reach $40 Billion in 2024
4
India and Indonesia Deepen Cooperation in Defense, Trade and Maritime Security
5
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED