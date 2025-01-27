Insects and Worms May Feature in Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program

Jakarta. Indonesia’s National Nutrition Agency (BGN) plans to introduce insects and worms into its free nutritious meal program (MBG) as an alternative protein source, reflecting local dietary practices and addressing budget constraints.

“Meals must consist of 30 percent protein, 40 percent carbohydrates, and 30 percent fiber. However, menus are determined locally, based on regional food resources and preferences,” BGN Head Dadan Hindayana said recently in Jakarta.

Regions with unique dietary traditions, such as consuming grasshoppers in Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, or sago worms in Papua, are encouraged to integrate these protein sources into their meal plans. Other alternatives include moringa leaves and a fish-based milk substitute for areas lacking access to dairy products.

The program also highlights regional carbohydrate staples, with rice dominating in West Java, corn in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), and cassava and bananas in eastern Indonesia, such as Halmahera.

Hygiene and food safety are critical to the program. “Production facilities don’t have to be luxurious but must ensure clean, well-organized processes free from contamination,” Dadan emphasized, adding that all food must be pesticide- and toxin-free.

The MBG program launched earlier this month, offering nutrient-rich meals—typically including rice, protein (meat or poultry), vegetables, fruit, and milk—to students from preschool to high school and expectant mothers. However, due to budget cuts, the per-person meal allocation has dropped from Rp 15,000 (around $1) during the trial phase to Rp 10,000 when implemented.

Currently operational in 31 provinces, the massive program relies on 238 Nutritional Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG) and 190 public kitchens across 26 provinces to prepare meals. It has also partnered with 140 small-scale businesses for supply chain support.

In its first phase, running from January to April 2025, the erculean task aims to serve 3 million schoolchildren and pregnant women. By its second phase, from April to August 2025, the target is set to expand to 6 million beneficiaries, with a long-term goal of reaching 15 million people by the end of 2025 and 82.9 million by 2029. The government has allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.4 billion) to fund this year’s initiative.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: