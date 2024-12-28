Inside the Kitchens That Will Feed Millions of Indonesia's Golden Generation

Magelang. As Indonesia gears up for its Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program set to launch on Jan. 6, 2025, state-of-the-art kitchens like the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Magelang, Central Java, are preparing to serve thousands of meals daily. This facility, spanning 500 square meters and located near the prestigious Military Academy on Jalan Gatot Soebroto, is designed to produce 3,000 portions of healthy meals daily, catering to students and pregnant women.

The kitchen, hailed as a model for healthy food preparation, boasts specialized equipment and stringent hygiene protocols. "We are fully equipped to handle production with top-tier facilities, including stainless steel equipment for food safety, designated areas for raw and cooked ingredients, and temperature-controlled storage," explained Rauuf Oktafian, head of the Magelang SPPG, during a site visit on Friday.

The facility is designed to meet high standards of cleanliness and efficiency. Raw materials, from vegetables to proteins, are stored separately to maintain freshness. Each step of the process—from storage to preparation and distribution—is meticulously planned.

“For example, our rice is cooked using three large-capacity steamer rice machines, capable of handling 3,000 portions. We also use separate cooking stations for proteins like chicken, fish, and eggs, and for vegetables, ensuring there’s no cross-contamination,” Rauuf said.

The kitchen team comprises 50 workers, including nutritionists and accountants, all trained to maintain hygiene and food quality. Even the plates used for distribution undergo a three-step cleaning process to ensure sterility. "We have 3,500 plates on standby, exceeding our daily production capacity, to account for any unforeseen needs or damages," Rauuf added.

The menus will vary based on regional availability, emphasizing balanced nutrition. Staples like rice, chicken, vegetables, and fruit will form the core meals. In some regions, milk may be substituted with protein-rich alternatives like eggs or fish, while calcium needs could be met with locally sourced ingredients such as moringa leaves.

This localized approach also supports the government’s goal of stimulating regional economies by sourcing ingredients from local farmers and suppliers.

One of the units ready to support the MBG program is the SPPG Tanah Sareal in Bogor, West Java. Ayu Pertiwi, the head of the Tanah Sareal SPPG, said this unit operates almost 24 hours a day.

"The unit operates nearly around the clock. Raw ingredients like vegetables, eggs, and chicken arrive every day at 4:00 p.m. Once received, the team immediately cleans them using running water in designated areas to ensure they meet high cleanliness and quality standards," Ayu said.

Ayu further explained that cooking begins at 1:00 a.m. and continues until about 6:00 a.m. After cooking, the meals are packed using stainless steel plates. The first delivery of food starts at 8:30 a.m. for kindergarten and primary school students, with deliveries at 10:30 a.m. for older students. After noon, food delivery staff return to schools to collect used plates, which are cleaned until about 11:00 p.m.

"Our operations almost run 24 hours every day," she added.

Scaling Up for a Nationwide Impact

The MBG program will officially kick off on Jan. 6, 2025, targeting 932 locations in its initial phase. By April, the program will expand to 2,000 locations, with plans to reach 5,000 locations by mid-2025. The first-year budget of Rp 71 trillion ($4.39 billion) will provide meals for 15 million beneficiaries, including children from early childhood education to high school, as well as pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

The government aims to expand the program to 80 million recipients by 2029, with an estimated cost of Rp 400 trillion over several years. Each meal, priced at Rp 10,000, will be funded through a combination of national and local budgets.

President Prabowo Subianto, who launched the pilot kitchen during a cabinet retreat in Magelang, described the MBG program as a cornerstone of his administration’s efforts to combat malnutrition and create a healthier, more competitive generation.

"The President wants Indonesian children to have adequate nutrition through healthy meals. We hope that by 2025, students will become a generation ready to embrace Indonesia’s Golden Vision 2045," said Presidential Spokesperson Hariqo Satria Wibawa recently.

The Magelang kitchen and similar facilities nationwide represent the heart of this ambitious program, offering a glimpse into the meticulous planning and coordination required to deliver millions of nutritious meals to children and families across Indonesia.

Coordination and Supply Challenges

However, agricultural economics expert Professor M. Firdaus from Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) identified key challenges in rolling out the MBG program. Speaking to Beritasatu.com, Firdaus pointed out the dual hurdles of coordination and ensuring a stable supply of raw materials.

"The program requires seamless coordination across stakeholders, from national agencies to local governments, while also addressing the volatility in food supplies and prices," he said. He emphasized the need for local governments to engage regional suppliers, which could stimulate the local economy and ensure culturally appropriate menus that meet nutritional standards.

Supply chain instability, particularly fluctuating prices of staples like tomatoes, chicken, and eggs, adds another layer of complexity. Firdaus suggested integrating long-lasting food materials and advanced technology to manage the supply chain. "Policymakers must focus on stabilizing food prices rather than merely reducing costs," he added. These measures, he argued, would ensure the program's long-term success while mitigating the risks of disruption.



