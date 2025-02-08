Iran Urges UN Members, Indonesia Take ‘Collective Action’ After Israeli Strike

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 13, 2025 | 2:25 pm
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Jakarta. Iran is calling on all UN members, including Indonesia, to take collective action after Israel bombed its capital, Tehran.

Israel launched a massive strike on Iran early Friday morning local time -- an attack that mainly targeted the latter’s nuclear facilities and research scientists. The Iranian Embassy in Jakarta said later that day that Israel -- which they referred to as the “brutal Zionist regime” -- had violated Iran’s territorial integrity. The embassy also called Israel out for violating international laws. 

“All member states of the UN, especially regional and Islamic countries, members of the Non-Aligned Movement, and all states concerned with international peace and security are expected to immediately condemn this criminal aggression and take urgent and collective action to confront this dangerous adventure that has undoubtedly exposed global peace and security to an unprecedented threat,” ” the embassy said in a statement.. 

Iran has held Israel and its supporters responsible for “any dangerous consequences of the Zionist regime’s wide-ranging aggression” against its homeland. Tehran wrote that it had the “legal and legitimate right” to respond to the aggression based on the group's founding treaty UN Charter, signaling retaliation might be underway. The country stated that its armed forces would respond with all its might to protect its sovereignty.

Hours after the bombing, Indonesia -- a UN member and the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation -- issued a foreign ministerial statement that “strongly condemns” the attack, while warning that the strikes could trigger a broader conflict. The ministry also said: “Indonesia reaffirms the obligation of every state to resolve their differences through peaceful means in accordance with international law.”

As many as 383 Indonesians currently reside in Iran, according to the government. 

Iran's statement did not specify the country that it considered to be Israel's supporter. The US is a major military backer of the Israeli forces. However, Washington has denied any involvement in Israel's recent strikes as its top diplomat Marco Rubio called the attack a "unilateral action".

Read More: Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict

#International
