Iranian Missile Strikes Show Israel's Aerial Defense Array Is Not Ironclad

Associated Press
June 20, 2025 | 12:37 am
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Jerusalem. Iranian missiles again evaded Israel's sophisticated aerial defense array on Thursday, striking a main hospital in the south as well as residential areas in the country's populous center.

Israel has long relied on its multilayered missile defense system to protect communities around the country from rocket barrages from militants in Gaza or Lebanon. Since the wars in the Middle East erupted in 2023, that list has grown to include fire from rebels in Yemen and Iran.

Over the decades, Israel, with US assistance, has developed a tiered system capable of detecting incoming fire and deploying only if the projectile is headed toward a population center or sensitive military or civilian infrastructure, while letting other projectiles land in open spaces.

The array can shoot down short-range rockets to medium-range missiles to attack drones to ballistic missiles like those Iran has been firing.

But the military warns the system is not fool proof and while interception rates are generally high, enemy missiles can penetrate. Too many projectiles launched at once can overwhelm the system, which relies on a combination of technology and human decision-making to be effective.

Israeli authorities say at least 24 people have been killed by Iranian strikes since the fighting began on June 13, which has reduced homes, buildings, and other property in multiple areas of the country to ruin.

Here’s a closer look at Israel’s air-defense system:

The Arrow
This system developed with the United States is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran launched on Tuesday.

The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has also been used in the current war to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

David’s Sling
Also developed with the US, David’s Sling is meant to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon. It has been deployed on multiple occasions throughout the war.

Iron Dome
This system, developed by Israel with US backing, specializes in shooting down short-range rockets. It has intercepted thousands of rockets since it was activated early last decade, including thousands of interceptions during the current war against Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel says it has a success rate of over 90 percent.

Iron Beam
Israel is developing a new system to intercept incoming threats with laser technology. Israel has said this system will be a game changer because it would be much cheaper to operate than existing systems.

According to Israeli media reports, the cost of a single Iron Dome interception is about $50,000, while the other systems can run more than $2 million per missile. Iron Beam interceptions, by contrast, would cost a few dollars apiece, according to Israeli officials.

The army says the technology has been tested during the past 20 months of conflict, but the system is not yet operational.

