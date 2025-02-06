Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

Associated Press
June 13, 2025 | 10:17 am
SHARE
Debris from an apartment building is seen on top of parked cars after a strike in Tehran, Iran, early Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Debris from an apartment building is seen on top of parked cars after a strike in Tehran, Iran, early Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian state television confirmed the head of the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, was killed in an Israeli strike early on Friday.

An anchor read a statement saying: “The news of the assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed.”

The Guard is a major power center within Iran’s theocracy, with vast business interests and oversees the nation’s ballistic missile arsenal.

Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, in strikes that targeted the country’s nuclear program and raised the potential for a larger war between the two bitter adversaries.

Advertisement

An Israeli military official said that the Israeli Air Force targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, without identifying them.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.

The report did not elaborate. However, Iranian state television put a black band over the corner of its broadcast, suggesting the attack had been significant enough to spark public mourning.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said Israel launched Operation “Rising Lion” against Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure with the aim of eliminating an existential and immediate threat to the citizens of Israel and the entire world.

The Iranian regime is blatantly violating international agreements, advancing towards nuclear weapons, and operating a regional terror network, he said.

Speaking to the UN Secretary-General and members of the Security Council, Danon said: “This is a moment to make moral decisions. Stand by Israel -- or you will be partners in a dangerous silence.”

Australia and New Zealand were mong the first countries to condemn Israeli strikes.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was “alarmed by the escalation” between Israel and Iran, which she said risked further destabilizing an already volatile region.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the strikes were “a huge concern” for his government and “potentially catastrophic” for the Middle East. “The risk of miscalculation is high,” he said.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack
News 2 hours ago

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

 Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.
Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict

 Indonesia sharply criticizes Israel’s major attack on the Iranian capital of Tehran on early Friday.
Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran
News 3 hours ago

Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

 The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Iran Inaugurates Its First Drone-Carrier Warship
News Feb 6, 2025 | 6:58 pm

Iran Inaugurates Its First Drone-Carrier Warship

 With a 180-meter-long runway for drones, the vessel can travel up to 22,000 nautical miles without needing to refuel in ports.

The Latest

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack
News 2 hours ago

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

 Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.
Indonesia Seeks Faster Repatriation of Hajj Pilgrims via Additional Flights
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks Faster Repatriation of Hajj Pilgrims via Additional Flights

 A large-scale repatriation operation is currently underway and is expected to continue until next month.
Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase

 Now that the MoU is signed, both sides will engage in a series of negotiations to finalize the details of the KAAN jet contract.
Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran
News 3 hours ago

Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

 The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
At Least 240 People, Including Those on the Ground, Killed in the Air India Crash
News 12 hours ago

At Least 240 People, Including Those on the Ground, Killed in the Air India Crash

 An official said at least five students from the medical college were killed on the ground and 50 others were injured.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
1
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
2
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
3
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes After Takeoff 
4
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
5
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED