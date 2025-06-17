Iran-Israel Tensions: Qatar Airways Cancels Denpasar–Doha Flight

Jakarta. Approximately 300 Qatar Airways passengers canceled their flight from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, on Tuesday night, June 24. They chose to remain at the airport until Wednesday morning while awaiting clarity on their flight schedule.

The cancellation was caused by escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. Flight QR963 on the Denpasar–Doha route was initially scheduled to depart at 7:20 p.m., but was delayed before eventually being canceled.

Passengers waited at the international departure terminal and were registered by the airline. The situation was brought under control after personnel from Qatar Airways, Angkasa Pura, and the Ngurah Rai Airport Police provided direct explanations to the passengers.

“We immediately deployed personnel for security and monitoring as soon as we received information about the cancellation,” said Head of Public Relations for the Airport Police, I Gede Suka Artana, on Wednesday, June 25.

He added that dialog-based communication was prioritized to keep passengers calm, while inter-agency coordination was carried out to anticipate further impacts. The parties involved included Qatar Airways, the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), Aviation Security (Avsec), Angkasa Pura, and Immigration

Police also assisted passengers who needed help with rescheduling or finding alternative flight options. As of now, there have been no further cancellations reported for the same route, and the situation at Ngurah Rai Airport is declared safe and under control.

