Iran-Israel Tensions: Qatar Airways Cancels Denpasar–Doha Flight

BeritaBali.com
June 25, 2025 | 9:18 am
SHARE
Foreign tourists arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The airport reported a strong performance in 2024, serving 23.9 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from 21.4 million in 2023. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
Foreign tourists arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The airport reported a strong performance in 2024, serving 23.9 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from 21.4 million in 2023. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Jakarta. Approximately 300 Qatar Airways passengers canceled their flight from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, on Tuesday night, June 24. They chose to remain at the airport until Wednesday morning while awaiting clarity on their flight schedule.

The cancellation was caused by escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. Flight QR963 on the Denpasar–Doha route was initially scheduled to depart at 7:20 p.m., but was delayed before eventually being canceled.

Passengers waited at the international departure terminal and were registered by the airline. The situation was brought under control after personnel from Qatar Airways, Angkasa Pura, and the Ngurah Rai Airport Police provided direct explanations to the passengers.

Read More:
Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
Advertisement

“We immediately deployed personnel for security and monitoring as soon as we received information about the cancellation,” said Head of Public Relations for the Airport Police, I Gede Suka Artana, on Wednesday, June 25.

He added that dialog-based communication was prioritized to keep passengers calm, while inter-agency coordination was carried out to anticipate further impacts. The parties involved included Qatar Airways, the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), Aviation Security (Avsec), Angkasa Pura, and Immigration

Police also assisted passengers who needed help with rescheduling or finding alternative flight options. As of now, there have been no further cancellations reported for the same route, and the situation at Ngurah Rai Airport is declared safe and under control.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Iran-Israel Tensions: Qatar Airways Cancels Denpasar–Doha Flight
News 5 hours ago

Iran-Israel Tensions: Qatar Airways Cancels Denpasar–Doha Flight

 Approximately 300 Qatar Airways passengers canceled their flight from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali, on Tuesday night.
Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News 15 hours ago

Passengers Bound for Qatar Left Stranded at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 The closure came in response to Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base, located near Qatar’s capital.
Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire After 12 Days of War
News Jun 24, 2025 | 1:53 pm

Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire After 12 Days of War

 Israel and Iran agree to a Trump-brokered ceasefire after 12 days of war, hours after deadly missile strikes kill four in southern Israel.
Indonesia Evacuates 101 Nationals from Iran Amid Escalating Regional Conflict
News Jun 21, 2025 | 7:24 pm

Indonesia Evacuates 101 Nationals from Iran Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

 Indonesia evacuates 101 people from Iran, including citizens and embassy staff, amid rising regional tensions.
Israel, Iran Trade Blows: Hospital Hit, Nuclear Reactor Targeted
News Jun 19, 2025 | 3:01 pm

Israel, Iran Trade Blows: Hospital Hit, Nuclear Reactor Targeted

 An Iranian missile struck a major Israeli hospital, wounding several. Israel launched airstrikes on Iran’s Arak nuclear reactor.
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
News Jun 19, 2025 | 10:26 am

Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption

 The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has affected 87 international and domestic flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.
Indonesia Decides to Evacuate Its Citizens from Iran
News Jun 19, 2025 | 7:50 am

Indonesia Decides to Evacuate Its Citizens from Iran

 As many as 386 Indonesians currently reside in Iran, according to the government.
Indonesia to Evacuate Hundreds of Citizens from Iran if Conflict Worsens
News Jun 18, 2025 | 1:30 pm

Indonesia to Evacuate Hundreds of Citizens from Iran if Conflict Worsens

 There are 386 Indonesians currently residing in Iran, many of whom are students in Qom.
Indonesia, Pertamina on Alert as Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Up Oil Prices
Business Jun 18, 2025 | 10:38 am

Indonesia, Pertamina on Alert as Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Up Oil Prices

 Indonesia braces for economic fallout as the Iran-Israel war pushes oil prices higher; Pertamina ramps up monitoring of supply routes.
Israel Orders Tehran Evacuation as Airstrikes Escalate, Trump Issues Dire Warning
News Jun 17, 2025 | 11:34 am

Israel Orders Tehran Evacuation as Airstrikes Escalate, Trump Issues Dire Warning

 Israel orders 330,000 to evacuate Tehran as airstrikes hit Iran’s capital; Trump warns “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

The Latest

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News 41 minutes ago

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
Lifestyle 43 minutes ago

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

 A Brazilian climber is the latest victim on Mount Rinjani, as a string of fatal falls reminds tourists of the mountain’s hidden dangers.
75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis
News 1 hours ago

75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis

 Test results showed that 30 of the 75 party participants were exposed to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis infection.
Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

 Indonesia to revamp 10,440 schools starting July, with plans for smart classrooms and court-ordered free basic education under review.
Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race

 The Brad Pitt-starrer "F1" film captures the thrill of driving hundreds of kilometers per hour on the big screen.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
5
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED