Iraq Looms Large: A Formidable Test Awaits Indonesia in World Cup Qualifier

Jaja Suteja
June 20, 2025 | 7:52 am
Indonesian players pay respect to their national anthem during the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Japan and Indonesia at Al Thumama in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Jakarta. As Indonesia prepares for its biggest football challenge in recent years, eyes turn to Iraq -- a heavyweight contender standing in the way of the national team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams. The two sides are poised to clash in the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers, where the stakes have never been higher.

While Indonesia’s qualification as Group C’s fourth-place finisher in the third round was a breakthrough moment, Iraq arrives with a heavier résumé, having secured third place in Group B and bringing a history of high-level competition under their belt. Led by newly appointed head coach Graham Arnold, Iraq presents a multidimensional threat that Indonesian head coach Patrick Kluivert must approach with caution and tactical precision.

The fourth-round group stage draw is set to take place in Osaka on July 17, 2025, with matches scheduled between October 8–14 in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

A Closer Look at Iraq’s Strengths
1. Veteran Core with International Pedigree
Iraq’s roster is stacked with experienced players active in Europe and Asia’s top leagues. Chief among them is Aymen Hussein, whose decisive strike against Japan at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup showcased his composure and sharpness in front of goal. Alongside him is rising star Ali Jasim, the match-winner in the third-place playoff at the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, who adds agility and unpredictability in the attacking third.

Advertisement

2. Physicality and Tactical Intensity
Iraq’s aggressive, high-pressing style has long defined their footballing identity. Built on physical dominance and relentless pressing, their gameplay is designed to wear down opponents and seize control in midfield battles -- a strategy that could overwhelm teams unprepared for such intensity.

3. Depth and Youth Development
The Iraqi squad features a promising generation of young talent ready to step in without a drop in quality. Goalkeeper Hussein Hassan, who impressed at the U-20 and U-23 levels, represents the new blood reinforcing the team’s depth and resilience. This balance of experience and youth gives Iraq a dynamic edge and rotational flexibility.

Key Players to Watch

  • Aymen Hussein – A proven goal scorer in critical moments, his presence up front is a constant threat.
  • Ali Jasim – A quick, creative forward whose flair and finishing make him a danger in tight matches.
  • Jalal Hassan – The 92-cap goalkeeper is the team’s defensive anchor, offering leadership and composure between the posts.
  • Ibrahim Bayesh – An orchestrator in midfield, Bayesh brings vision and control, helping Iraq dictate tempo and transition.

Historical Hurdle
Indonesia and Iraq have met 13 times, with Indonesia emerging victorious only twice -- their last win coming in a friendly match back in 2000. Their most recent encounter, at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, saw Iraq cruise to a 3–1 victory.

What Indonesia Must Do
To compete on equal footing, Indonesia must address key vulnerabilities. Defensive discipline will be critical against Iraq’s attacking firepower. Kluivert’s side must also maximize offensive opportunities, manage the physical demands of the match, and lean on the mental resilience that brought them this far.

Fan support, both at home and in the stadiums, will also be essential in pushing the team beyond its limits.

Outlook
Facing Iraq is not just another qualifier -- it's a litmus test of Indonesia’s evolution on the international football stage. While Iraq enters the tie as the favorite, Indonesia’s growing maturity under Kluivert, if paired with smart preparation and unwavering grit, could set the stage for a defining upset.

