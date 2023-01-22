ISIS Sympathizer Arrested in Yogyakarta

File photo: Members of counter-terror squad Detachment 88 stand guard near a house in Bekasi, West Java.(Antara photo)

Jakarta. The counter-terror squad Detachment 88 arrested a man believed to be a sympathizer of the international terror network Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, in Yogyakarta on Sunday.

The suspect, identified by initials AW, has “actively posted images and videos of ISIS propaganda on his social media accounts”, National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmad Ramadhan said.

"Apart from that, he expressed the will of carrying out terror attacks using explosives," Ahmad said without going into details.

The suspect is a 38-year-old man who lives in the district of Sleman in the southern province.

Sleman District Police Chief Aris Supriyono said separately that anti-terror members seized suspected explosive devices from the suspect’s home during the raid.

"Detachment 88 has successfully conducted an operation to prevent the suspect from carrying out attacks in Yogyakarta," Aris said.

Neighbors said that the suspect lives at his parent’s home and makes a living by becoming a motorcycle taxi driver.