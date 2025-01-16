Israel and Hamas Agree to Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Releases and Humanitarian Aid to Follow

Doha, Qatar. Mediators announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, marking a potential turning point in one of the region’s most destructive conflicts.

The three-phase agreement includes the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. It also promises an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has been devastated by 15 months of war.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed the truce would begin on Sunday, cautioning that its success hinges on “good faith” efforts from both sides. The announcement followed weeks of negotiations in Doha.

From Washington, US President Joe Biden hailed the agreement, crediting months of intensive diplomacy. Biden said the ceasefire’s continuation depends on ongoing negotiations toward a lasting peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, warned that the agreement remains incomplete, citing unresolved issues over the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released. “We will finalize our response once the details are fully worked out,” Netanyahu said, while acknowledging the involvement of both Biden and President-elect Donald Trump in advancing the talks.

Trump celebrated the agreement, posting on his Truth Social social media platform: “WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!”

Netanyahu’s coalition government faces pressure from hardline allies threatening to withdraw support over the planned prisoner releases. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have signaled their backing for the ceasefire, which could further reshape Israeli politics.

In Gaza, displaced residents celebrated the announcement, though many voiced concerns about whether the truce would hold.

Abed Radwan, a Palestinian father of three, called the ceasefire deal "the best day in my life and the life of the Gaza people. ... Thank God. Thank God.”

Hamas called the truce a testament to Palestinian “resilience and resistance.”

The UN and international relief organizations estimate some 90 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced, often multiple times. They say tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed and hospitals are barely functioning. Experts have warned that famine may be underway in northern Gaza.



Mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US are set to meet in Cairo to discuss the agreement's implementation. The deal, if successful, could establish a foundation for broader negotiations on Gaza’s postwar future, including reconstruction efforts and governance.

Questions remain about the long-term outcomes, including whether Hamas will relinquish control of Gaza and what role the Palestinian Authority or international actors might play in rebuilding the region. Netanyahu’s government has indicated it will maintain security control over Gaza, a stance that complicates prospects for a two-state solution.

Gaza’s civilian toll—exceeding 46,000 deaths, according to local health officials—has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Israel’s allies.



The International Court of Justice is investigating allegations brought by South Africa that Israel has committed genocide. The International Criminal Court, a separate body also based in The Hague, has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defense minister and a Hamas commander for war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the war.

