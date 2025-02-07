Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

Associated Press
June 13, 2025 | 9:10 am
SHARE
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Jerusalem. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites.

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency, for the first time in 20 years, on Thursday censured Iran for not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more advanced ones.

Israel, for years, has warned it will not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran insists it doesn’t want, though officials there have repeatedly warned it could build them. The United States has been preparing for something to happen, already pulling some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address on YouTube that the attacks will continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.

Rubio also issued a warning to Iran that it should not target US interests or personnel.

People in Tehran awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.

It wasn't immediately clear what had been hit, though smoke could be rising from Chitgar, a neighborhood in western Tehran. There are no known nuclear sites in that area, but it wasn't immediately clear if anything was happening in the rest of the country.

An Israeli military official said that his country targeted Iranian nuclear sites, without identifying them.

The official spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, which is also targeting military sites.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising nearly 5 percent on the news.

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, said that his country carried out the attack, without saying what it targeted.

“In the wake of the state of Israel’s preventive attack against Iran, missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population are expected immediately," he said in a statement.

The statement added that Katz “signed a special order declaring an emergency situation on the home front.”

“It is essential to listen to instructions from the home front command and authorities to stay in protected areas,” it said

Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace.

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House, mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed, but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes.

Trump earlier said he was urging Netanyahu to hold off from taking action for the time being while the administration negotiated with Iran.

“As long as I think there is a (chance for an) agreement, I don’t want them going in because I think it would blow it,” Trump told reporters.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack
News 2 hours ago

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

 Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.
Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict

 Indonesia sharply criticizes Israel’s major attack on the Iranian capital of Tehran on early Friday.
Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran
News 3 hours ago

Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

 The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Who Is Mohammed Sinwar, the Hamas Leader Israel Says It Killed?
News May 29, 2025 | 3:11 am

Who Is Mohammed Sinwar, the Hamas Leader Israel Says It Killed?

 Netanyahu mentioned the killing of Sinwar in a speech in which he listed the names of other top Hamas leaders killed during the war.
Next Iran-US Nuclear Talks to be Held in Rome as Italy Prepares for Negotiations
News Apr 14, 2025 | 5:51 pm

Next Iran-US Nuclear Talks to be Held in Rome as Italy Prepares for Negotiations

 A source in the Italian government confirmed that the next round would take place in Rome on Saturday.
Trump Wrote to Khamenei about Iran's Nuclear Program and Expects Results 'Very Soon'
News Mar 8, 2025 | 6:02 am

Trump Wrote to Khamenei about Iran's Nuclear Program and Expects Results 'Very Soon'

 “We have a situation with Iran that, something’s going to happen very soon," Trump said.
Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says
News Feb 26, 2025 | 9:21 pm

Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says

 Approximately 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb if enriched further to 90%.
Israeli Tanks Move Into West Bank for First Time Since 2002 
News Feb 23, 2025 | 10:08 pm

Israeli Tanks Move Into West Bank for First Time Since 2002 

 Tanks were last deployed in the territory in 2002, when Israel fought a deadly Palestinian uprising.
Israeli Forces Begin to Withdraw From Key Gaza Corridor
News Feb 9, 2025 | 7:24 pm

Israeli Forces Begin to Withdraw From Key Gaza Corridor

 The withdrawal of forces from the area fulfills another commitment to the deal, which paused the 15-month war.
Khamenei Says US Talks 'Not Intelligent, Wise or Honorable'
News Feb 7, 2025 | 4:15 pm

Khamenei Says US Talks 'Not Intelligent, Wise or Honorable'

 The 85-year-old Khamenei has always carefully threaded his remarks about negotiating with the West.

The Latest

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack
News 2 hours ago

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

 Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.
Indonesia Seeks Faster Repatriation of Hajj Pilgrims via Additional Flights
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks Faster Repatriation of Hajj Pilgrims via Additional Flights

 A large-scale repatriation operation is currently underway and is expected to continue until next month.
Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says No Final Contract Yet on 48 Turkish-Made KAAN Jet Purchase

 Now that the MoU is signed, both sides will engage in a series of negotiations to finalize the details of the KAAN jet contract.
Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran
News 3 hours ago

Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

 The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
At Least 240 People, Including Those on the Ground, Killed in the Air India Crash
News 12 hours ago

At Least 240 People, Including Those on the Ground, Killed in the Air India Crash

 An official said at least five students from the medical college were killed on the ground and 50 others were injured.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
1
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
2
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
3
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes After Takeoff 
4
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
5
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED