Israel, Iran Trade Blows: Hospital Hit, Nuclear Reactor Targeted

Associated Press
June 19, 2025 | 3:01 pm
SHARE
Smokes raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Be'er Sheva, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Smokes raises from a building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Be'er Sheva, Israel, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Tehran/Tel Aviv. An Iranian missile struck the main hospital in southern Israel early Thursday, wounding several people and causing extensive damage, according to hospital officials. Israeli media showed images of blown-out windows and plumes of black smoke billowing from the site.

Another missile hit a high-rise building, while additional strikes targeted residential areas near Tel Aviv. At least 40 people were wounded across multiple sites, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service.

The attack came as Israel carried out its own strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy water nuclear reactor, escalating a week-long conflict that began with Israeli air raids targeting Iranian military facilities, senior officials, and nuclear scientists.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the hospital strike, calling it an act of terror. “We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran,” he declared.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia Decides to Evacuate Its Citizens from Iran

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel during the conflict, though the majority have been intercepted by Israel’s advanced air defense systems. However, officials acknowledged that no system is foolproof.

The missile that hit the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, one of the largest hospitals in Israel with over 1,000 beds, prompted emergency evacuations. Local police said several people suffered minor injuries, and a fire broke out in a nearby six-story building. The hospital restricted new admissions to life-threatening cases only.

In preparation for ongoing attacks, many Israeli hospitals have activated emergency protocols, relocating patients, particularly those on ventilators, to underground facilities.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted Iran’s Arak reactor, specifically striking components used in plutonium production to prevent the site from being restored for potential weapons development. A separate strike was reported near Natanz, another key nuclear site.

Read More:
New Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran as Iran Warns That US Involvement Would Risk 'All-Out War'

Iranian state television denied any radioactive danger following the Arak strike. A reporter broadcasting live from the nearby town of Khondab said the site had been evacuated and that no civilian areas were affected.

The Arak facility had been a central concern in Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers. Under that deal, Iran agreed to redesign the reactor to limit plutonium production. However, after the US exited the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump, Iran reportedly retained replacement parts for the facility, raising concerns it could be reactivated.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last inspected Arak on May 14, but has since warned that it lost “continuity of knowledge” regarding Iran’s heavy water stockpiles due to restricted access.

In recent days, Israel has launched a series of strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure, killing top military leaders and scientists. According to a US-based Iranian human rights group, at least 639 people in Iran, including 263 civilians, have died, with over 1,300 wounded. Iran has retaliated with around 400 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 Israelis and wounding hundreds more.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Israel, Iran Trade Blows: Hospital Hit, Nuclear Reactor Targeted
News 5 hours ago

Israel, Iran Trade Blows: Hospital Hit, Nuclear Reactor Targeted

 An Iranian missile struck a major Israeli hospital, wounding several. Israel launched airstrikes on Iran’s Arak nuclear reactor.
Indonesia Decides to Evacuate Its Citizens from Iran
News 12 hours ago

Indonesia Decides to Evacuate Its Citizens from Iran

 As many as 386 Indonesians currently reside in Iran, according to the government.
Indonesia to Evacuate Hundreds of Citizens from Iran if Conflict Worsens
News Jun 18, 2025 | 1:30 pm

Indonesia to Evacuate Hundreds of Citizens from Iran if Conflict Worsens

 There are 386 Indonesians currently residing in Iran, many of whom are students in Qom.
Indonesia, Pertamina on Alert as Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Up Oil Prices
Business Jun 18, 2025 | 10:38 am

Indonesia, Pertamina on Alert as Iran-Israel Conflict Drives Up Oil Prices

 Indonesia braces for economic fallout as the Iran-Israel war pushes oil prices higher; Pertamina ramps up monitoring of supply routes.
Israel Orders Tehran Evacuation as Airstrikes Escalate, Trump Issues Dire Warning
News Jun 17, 2025 | 11:34 am

Israel Orders Tehran Evacuation as Airstrikes Escalate, Trump Issues Dire Warning

 Israel orders 330,000 to evacuate Tehran as airstrikes hit Iran’s capital; Trump warns “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”
Iran Hits Israel With Missile Salvo Following Assault on Nuclear Sites
News Jun 14, 2025 | 10:37 am

Iran Hits Israel With Missile Salvo Following Assault on Nuclear Sites

 Iran fired dozens of missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear and military sites, wounding dozens.
Indonesia Says Domestic Output Can Cushion Oil Price Shock After Israeli Strike on Iran
Business Jun 13, 2025 | 5:29 pm

Indonesia Says Domestic Output Can Cushion Oil Price Shock After Israeli Strike on Iran

 Indonesia says rising domestic oil output helps cushion global shock after Israel’s strike on Iran sends crude prices surging over 7%.

The Latest

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported
Tech 40 minutes ago

Spacex Rocket Being Tested in Texas Explodes, No Injuries Reported

 CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.
Indonesia to Launch Task Force to Combat Illicit Cigarette Trade
Business 59 minutes ago

Indonesia to Launch Task Force to Combat Illicit Cigarette Trade

 In 2024, cigarette excise contributed Rp 216.9 trillion (around $13.2 billion) to state coffers.
Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia
News 3 hours ago

Body of Indonesian Citizen Working in Online Gambling Repatriated from Cambodia

 The Indonesian government and the Embassy in Phnom Penh facilitated the repatriation of the remains of an Indonesian citizen, from Cambodia.
PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List
Special Updates 4 hours ago

PTPP Makes It to Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List

 This list comprises the region's largest companies by revenue.
Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s Biggest Solar Panel Factory Begins Operation in Kendal SEZ

 Indonesia opens its largest solar panel factory in Kendal SEZ to drive renewable energy, backed by Trina Solar and Sinarmas Group.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
5
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED