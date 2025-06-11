Israel Orders Tehran Evacuation as Airstrikes Escalate, Trump Issues Dire Warning

Tel Aviv. Israel ordered hundreds of thousands of residents in central Tehran to evacuate Monday as its air campaign against Iran escalated on the fourth day of a rapidly intensifying conflict. The strikes, which Israel says target Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, come amid growing fears of a full-scale regional war.

In a dramatic moment broadcast live, an Iranian television anchor fled her studio mid-broadcast as explosions struck near the headquarters of Iran’s state-run TV station. The screen cut out just after a loud blast and clouds of dust filled the studio.

Later that day, former US President Donald Trump posted an ominous message on his social media platform urging immediate evacuation of the Iranian capital.

“IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump wrote. “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was returning early from the G7 summit in Canada due to the deteriorating situation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes had set back Iran’s nuclear program “a very, very long time” and claimed the regime was “very weak.” He said he is in daily contact with Trump.

Israel’s military said its sweeping campaign had targeted uranium enrichment facilities, military leaders, and nuclear scientists. Since the strikes began on Friday, at least 224 people have been reported killed in Iran.

Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, has denied seeking atomic weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency has warned that Iran possesses enough enriched uranium for several bombs if it chooses to weaponize its stockpile.

In response to Israeli strikes, Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israeli targets. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and over 500 injured.

Earlier Monday, Israel’s military ordered the evacuation of around 330,000 people from central Tehran, including areas housing the state broadcaster, police headquarters, and three major hospitals—one of which is operated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

This is the first time such a large-scale evacuation has been ordered in the Iranian capital, which has a population of approximately 9.5 million. Israel has previously issued similar warnings ahead of strikes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran’s state-run news agency confirmed that four bombs struck the TV station. The network temporarily suspended live broadcasts, switching to prerecorded content. An anchor reported that some staff were injured but reassured viewers their families should not worry.

Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israel had achieved “full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies.”

He said Israeli forces destroyed more than 120 missile launchers, about a third of Iran’s arsenal, as well as two F-14 fighter jets and multiple launch platforms used for ballistic missile attacks on Israel.

Ten command centers belonging to the Quds Force, the elite wing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, were also struck, according to the military.

Defrin described the campaign as “a deep and comprehensive blow to the Iranian threat.”

Attacks Continue in Israel

Iranian missile strikes rocked Tel Aviv before dawn, sending black smoke into the sky. In nearby Petah Tikva, a residential building was heavily damaged. Three workers died in a strike on an oil refinery in Haifa, where a stairwell collapse trapped them in a shelter.

One missile landed near the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, causing minor damage but no injuries, said US Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X, appearing to seek US mediation. “If Trump is genuine about diplomacy… it takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu,” he wrote.

Talks between the U.S. and Iran were canceled over the weekend after Israel targeted senior Iranian officials. Araghchi has said Iran would halt attacks if Israel does the same.

Iranian officials say 1,277 people have been wounded. Fuel rationing is in effect, and airspace closures across the region have left tens of thousands stranded.

Rights groups claim Iran is underreporting casualties, with one US-based advocacy group saying over 400 people have died, including nearly 200 civilians.

Ahead of its initial strikes, Israel’s Mossad reportedly positioned explosive drones and precision weapons inside Iran. Tehran has since detained several people and executed one for alleged espionage.

