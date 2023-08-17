Thursday, August 17, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Israel to Sell Missile Defense System for $3.5B to Germany

Associated Press
August 17, 2023 | 8:13 pm
SHARE
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman watch a video which shows the launch of the Arrow 3 hypersonic anti-ballistic missile during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 28, 2019. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP, File)
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman watch a video which shows the launch of the Arrow 3 hypersonic anti-ballistic missile during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 28, 2019. (Menahem Kahana/Pool via AP, File)

Jerusalem. Israel's Defense Ministry said Thursday it has secured its largest-ever defense deal selling a sophisticated missile defense system to Germany for $3.5 billion after the United States approved the deal.

Although Israel has long had close economic and military links with western European countries, the deal with Germany could draw the attention of Russia, which Israel has maintained working relations with throughout the war in Ukraine. Israel has repeatedly rebuffed requests to sell arms to Ukraine for fear of antagonizing Russia.

Germany will buy the advanced defense system, coined Arrow 3, which is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. Israel sought approval for the deal from the US State Department because the system was jointly developed by the two countries.

“The American approval marks a momentous milestone in the strategic relationship between Israel and the United States,” Israeli defense official Daniel Gold said in a statement. “The joint program with the U.S. on the advanced Arrow 3 defense system strengthens our national defense," adding it will extend Germany's defense capability.

Advertisement

The sale still requires additional procedural steps by both Israel and Germany, including approval by both parliaments, according to the director of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization, Moshe Patel. Patel told reporters Thursday that the components of the missile system will be fully delivered to Germany by 2025, with the system reaching full capability by 2030.

Germany launched the European Sky Shield Initiative last year with 17 other nations, including the United Kingdom and Sweden, a joint European air defense system.

Uzi Rubin, the former director of Israel’s missile defense program, said Arrow 3 could be moved to act as a long-range ballistic missile shield for other European countries. He said it was the best defense available against the threat of ballistic missiles but does not protect against cruise missiles or others flying at lower altitudes.

While Israel has turned down requests to provide Ukraine with weapons, it has sent humanitarian aid.

Israel has a delicate relationship with Russia, with whom it coordinates on security issues in neighboring Syria — where it has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian military positions in recent years. Russia is also home to a large Jewish community.

By moving ahead on the deal with Germany, Israel appears to be counting on the fact that it, as well as a sale of a different missile defense system to NATO member Finland, involves only defensive weapons — and will not fundamentally disrupt cordial relations with Russia.

“Relations are a bit strained,” said Rubin, who is also an expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, a think tank. “But still, we are not supplying Ukraine with any weapons. We do that because we want to keep relations with Russia at an acceptable level.”

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Israel to Sell Missile Defense System for $3.5B to Germany
News 1 hours ago

Israel to Sell Missile Defense System for $3.5B to Germany

 The deal with Germany could draw the attention of Russia, which Israel has maintained working relations with throughout the war in Ukraine.
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

"3 Srikandi" Biopic Featuring Heroic Female Archers to Air on BTV

 The three Indonesian female archers clinched the nation's inaugural Olympic medal. 
Government Allocates Rp 52 Trillion for Salary Hike of Civil Servants
Business 5 hours ago

Government Allocates Rp 52 Trillion for Salary Hike of Civil Servants

 The government has pledged an 8 percent salary increase, along with an additional 12 percent rise for government-funded pensions.
Jokowi Keeps Traditional Wear Alive on Independence Day
News 6 hours ago

Jokowi Keeps Traditional Wear Alive on Independence Day

 Jokowi showed up to the ceremony in the black-and-gold “Ageman Songkok Singkepan Ageng”' attire.
Long-Term Al Zaytun Employee Links Group to Separatist Movement NII
News 11 hours ago

Long-Term Al Zaytun Employee Links Group to Separatist Movement NII

 The NII is a locally rooted movement with decades-long history to differentiate it from the international militant organization ISIS.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
1
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
2
Indonesia’s Foreign Debt Continues on a Downward Path
3
ASEAN to Work with China, S. Korea, Japan for Regional EV Ecosystem
4
Jokowi Aims Per Capita Income to Hit $25,000 in 2 Decades
5
Prosecutors Demand 12-Year Sentence for Mario Dandy
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED