Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned

Associated Press
January 18, 2025 | 4:11 pm
SHARE
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Doha. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will go into effect at 0630 GMT or 1.30 p.m. Jakarta time on Sunday.

The ceasefire will pause the fighting after 15 months of war and facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, along with hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel’s Cabinet approved the deal early Saturday. The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt after months of indirect negotiations, marks the second truce in the devastating conflict.

The war has claimed over 46,000 lives in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which did not specify how many of the dead were militants. Israel claims it has killed over 17,000 fighters, though it has not provided evidence.

Ceasefire Deal Details
Under the agreement, 33 hostages are to be released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The remaining captives, including male soldiers, are to be released during a second phase, subject to further negotiations. Hamas has stated it will not release additional hostages without a lasting ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal.

On the first day of the deal, Hamas will release three female hostages, followed by four on Day 7. The remaining 26 hostages will be freed over the subsequent five weeks.

Israel’s Justice Ministry has published a list of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners set to be released under the ceasefire deal.

The list was made public just hours after the full Cabinet approved the agreement. According to the Justice Ministry, the prisoners will be released no earlier than 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, the day the exchange is scheduled to begin.

The list includes members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, some of whom are serving life sentences for serious offenses, including murder.

Notably absent from the list is Marwan Barghouti, a 64-year-old Palestinian leader viewed by many as a potential future president. Barghouti, a prominent figure during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s, has been a key demand in Hamas’s negotiations. However, Israeli officials have ruled out his release as part of the current ceasefire agreement.

Tags:
#Human Rights #International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned
News 14 minutes ago

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin at 0630 GMT, Hostage Releases Planned

 A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will take effect at 0630 GMT (1:30 PM Jakarta time) on Sunday, pausing a devastating 15-month conflict.
PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking
News 4 hours ago

PDS Director Urges Indonesia to Follow Philippines’ Lead in Tackling Migrant Worker Trafficking

 Maxixe Mantofa calls for stricter regulations to combat human trafficking, urging Indonesia to adopt a law similar to the Philippines.
US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes
News 6 hours ago

US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

 US DEA honors BNN and PPATK for their contributions to combating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering.
Long Beliu: A Rattan-Based Ecotourism Village in East Kalimantan
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Long Beliu: A Rattan-Based Ecotourism Village in East Kalimantan

 Visit Long Beliu Village, East Kalimantan—an ecotourism spot with rattan weaving, river tours, Dayak culture, and forest conservation.
‘It’s Not About Reaching Your Destination’: HK’s Gong and Forest Bathing Offer Unique Ways to De-Stress
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

‘It’s Not About Reaching Your Destination’: HK’s Gong and Forest Bathing Offer Unique Ways to De-Stress

 Hong Kong can become a nice getaway for international travelers who want to take a break from never-ending work back home.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Officially Adopts 15% Global Minimum Tax
2
EU to Revise Palm Oil Rules After WTO Ruling in Favor of Indonesia
3
EU Sees No Problem with ASEAN’s Interest in BRICS
4
Four Bodies Found After Fire at Jakarta’s Glodok Plaza Shopping Center
5
Luhut Unveils Plan for Semiconductor Special Economic Zone in Bandung
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED