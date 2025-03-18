Israeli Strikes Kill 326 in Gaza, Ceasefire Collapses

Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Tuesday killed at least 326 Palestinians, including women and children, according to hospital officials, breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January. The bombardment signaled a renewed escalation in the 17-month war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to modify the ceasefire terms. Officials described the operation as open-ended, with expectations of further expansion. The White House stated it had been consulted and supported Israel’s actions.

The Israeli military ordered evacuations in eastern Gaza, including Beit Hanoun and other areas, suggesting a possible ground offensive.

"Israel will now act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

The attack, occurring during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, risks worsening an already devastating conflict that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and displaced millions. It also raises concerns for the roughly two dozen remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

A senior Hamas official called the strikes a "death sentence" for the hostages and accused Netanyahu of escalating the war to maintain his far-right coalition. Despite the bombardment, Hamas did not retaliate immediately, indicating it may still seek to restore the truce.

Mounting Pressure on Netanyahu

The strikes come amid rising domestic pressure on Netanyahu, with mass protests planned over his handling of the hostage crisis and his decision to fire Israel’s internal security chief. His testimony in a corruption trial was also postponed due to the escalation.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing captives’ relatives, condemned the government for abandoning the ceasefire. "We are shocked, angry, and terrified by this deliberate move to dismantle efforts to bring our loved ones home," the group said.

In Rafah, a strike on a home killed 17 members of one family, including five children and their parents, according to the European Hospital. In Khan Younis, explosions sent plumes of smoke into the sky, and hospitals struggled to treat the wounded.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported at least 326 deaths and hundreds of injuries, making it one of the deadliest days of the war. Rescuers continued searching through rubble as strikes persisted.

Palestinians had anticipated a return to war when ceasefire talks stalled in February. Israel, instead of proceeding with negotiations, imposed a blockade on food, fuel, and humanitarian aid to pressure Hamas.

"Nobody wants to fight. Everyone is still suffering from the past months," said Nidal Alzaanin, a resident of Gaza City.

US Supports Israel, Blames Hamas

The White House blamed Hamas for the renewed conflict. "Hamas could have extended the ceasefire by releasing hostages but instead chose war," said National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes.

An Israeli official, speaking anonymously, said airstrikes targeted Hamas leadership and military infrastructure, with further operations planned. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hamas: "The gates of hell will open in Gaza if the hostages aren’t released."

The latest escalation follows a two-month ceasefire during which Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, talks on a second phase stalled, with Hamas demanding an Israeli troop withdrawal in exchange for the remaining captives. Israel insists on eliminating Hamas' military and governance structures before ending the war.

Netanyahu’s office claimed Hamas "repeatedly rejected all offers from US and international mediators." By resuming the war, Netanyahu sidesteps difficult political compromises and bolsters his far-right coalition, which advocates for the depopulation of Gaza and the return of Israeli settlements.

A Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s military response has since killed over 48,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

While the ceasefire had allowed some displaced Palestinians to return home, Israeli forces had still been conducting targeted operations, killing dozens of Palestinians near restricted zones.

Mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and the US, had been working to establish the next phase of the ceasefire. Israel had pushed for Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in exchange for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Hamas, however, insisted on following the original ceasefire terms, which called for full negotiations on ending the war.

With fighting resuming, mass protests are planned in Israel against Netanyahu’s leadership. His recent move to fire the head of the Shin Bet security agency has drawn widespread criticism, with opponents accusing him of trying to deflect blame for his government’s failures.

As airstrikes continue, the conflict shows no sign of abating, leaving civilians in Gaza and Israel caught in the crossfire.

