Israeli Strikes Undermine Global Trust in International Law, Says Indonesia

The Jakarta Globe
June 30, 2025 | 1:35 pm
Foreign Minister Sugiono attends a hearing with the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission at the legislature complex in Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Jakarta. Israeli military operations in Palestine and Iran, carried out with near-total impunity, are eroding global confidence in international law and could embolden other nations to engage in similar behavior, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono warned on Monday.

Speaking before Commission I of the House of Representatives, which oversees foreign affairs and defense, Sugiono condemned Israel’s recent strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it a clear violation of international law.

“International law clearly prohibits attacks on nuclear installations due to the risks they pose to human safety, the environment, and the stability of the non-proliferation regime under the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Sugiono said.

He stressed that Israel’s actions -- both the devastating military assault on Gaza that has killed thousands of civilians and the unilateral strike against Iran -- represent blatant violations of state sovereignty.

“Indonesia firmly condemns any attack that violates the sovereignty of any nation, including what Israel did recently. This is a violation of territorial integrity and state sovereignty,” he told lawmakers.

Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says

Sugiono warned that Israel’s perceived “immunity from consequences” sends a dangerous message to the international community.

“Other countries may feel emboldened to disregard international law under the pretext of protecting their national interests,” he cautioned.

Global Order at Risk
Sugiono explained that the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are causing a serious erosion of trust in the international legal system and undermining global cooperation.

“The post-World War II global order was built on the hope of lasting peace. But what we are witnessing today threatens that very foundation,” the minister said.

He added that tensions in the Middle East have now reached a critical level, and if not managed wisely, could trigger wider conflicts, potentially spreading to regions such as the Indo-Pacific.

“In today’s interconnected world, developments in one region can quickly impact stability in another,” Sugiono warned.

Israel, Iran Agree to Ceasefire After 12 Days of War

While expressing hope that the crisis in the Middle East will not escalate further, Sugiono admitted there is no guarantee that similar conflicts won’t recur.

Sugiono reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to pursuing a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing that the government will continue advocating for de-escalation, political dialogue, and peaceful conflict resolution.

“Indonesia will consistently uphold diplomacy, call for restraint, and promote wisdom as the path forward in managing conflicts,” he concluded.

