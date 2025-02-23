Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?

Associated Press
June 13, 2025 | 2:57 pm
SHARE
Firefighters and people clean up the scene of an explosion at a residential compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Firefighters and people clean up the scene of an explosion at a residential compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Tel Aviv. Israel’s massive strike on Iran on Friday morning came after decades of hostilities between the bitter enemies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long identified Iran as its greatest threat, citing the country’s nuclear program, its hostile rhetoric and support for anti-Israel proxy groups across the region. Iran meanwhile, has pointed to Israel's repeated assassination and sabotage attacks targeting it, as well as its devastating war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, for its enmity.

While the two countries have long appeared to be on a collision course, a series of recent developments, including Israeli blows against Iran and its allies and the re-election of President Donald Trump, helped lay the groundwork for Friday’s attack.

Here’s a closer look:

Advertisement

Why Are Israel and Iran Enemies?
Following Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country’s leadership immediately identified the United States and Israel as its main enemies. This was connected in large part to American and Israeli ties to Iran’s last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who fled Iran while fatally ill ahead of the revolution and despised by Iran's new leaders.

Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons. Iran insists it has maintained its nuclear program for peaceful purposes only, but the head of the UN atomic watchdog agency has warned that Tehran has enough uranium enriched to near-weapons-grade levels to make “several” nuclear bombs if it chose to do so.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Western nations assessed that Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran insists its program is peaceful while still enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels. US intelligence agencies have assessed that Iran was not pursuing the bomb.

Israel sees a nuclear-armed Iran as an existential threat, and breaking Iran’s regional network of militant proxy groups has been a major goal.

“For decades, the tyrants of Tehran have brazenly, openly called for Israel’s destruction,” Netanyahu said Friday. “They backed up their genocidal rhetoric with a program to develop nuclear weapons.”

As he has done before, Netanyahu drew comparisons to the Holocaust. “The Jewish state refuses to be a victim of a nuclear Holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime,” he said.

Iran's Axis of Resistance Has Been Weakened
Over the past four decades, Iran built up a network of militant proxy groups it called the “Axis of Resistance.” These groups -- Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and smaller militias in Iraq and Syria -- wielded significant power across the region in recent years.

But the axis has weakened since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, triggering the ongoing war in Gaza and wider fighting across the region.

Israel has decimated Iran’s strongest proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah. The weakening of Hezbollah contributed to the downfall of Iran’s longtime stalwart ally and client in neighboring Syria, President Bashar Assad, last December.

After Iran launched a pair of missile attacks on Israel last year, Israel responded with strikes of its own, including an October attack that destroyed Iranian missile sites and weakened its air defenses.

The collapse of Iran’s proxy network, coupled with Iran's new vulnerability, created an opportunity for Israel to strike.

Why Did Israel Decide to Strike Now?
Netanyahu said time was running out to strike Iran, alleging Iran had taken recent steps to weaponize enriched uranium. “If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon within a very short time,” he said.

At the same time, the state of nuclear talks between the US and Iran created a window. Those talks have been faltering, but a sixth round was scheduled for Oman on Sunday.

An agreement could see the US lift some of its crushing economic sanctions on Iran and make it much harder for Israel to strike. Israeli officials feared the talks were a way for Iran to buy time as it secretly took steps toward a nuclear bomb.

On Thursday, for the first time in 20 years, the Board of Governors at the IAEA censured Iran for not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site and swap out some centrifuges for more advanced ones.

By then, Israel apparently had already made up its mind.

Trump said he asked Netanyahu not to attack Iran while the negotiations are ongoing. But Trump has a long record of support for Israel, and there appeared to be little immediate blowback.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?
News 2 hours ago

Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?

 Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons.
Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack
News 6 hours ago

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

 Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.
Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict

 Indonesia sharply criticizes Israel’s major attack on the Iranian capital of Tehran on early Friday.
Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran
News 7 hours ago

Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

 The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
Who Is Mohammed Sinwar, the Hamas Leader Israel Says It Killed?
News May 29, 2025 | 3:11 am

Who Is Mohammed Sinwar, the Hamas Leader Israel Says It Killed?

 Netanyahu mentioned the killing of Sinwar in a speech in which he listed the names of other top Hamas leaders killed during the war.
India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why
News May 9, 2025 | 3:08 pm

India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why

 Neither country is motivated by competition for resources. Pakistan has huge mineral wealth, but India isn't interested in these.
Next Iran-US Nuclear Talks to be Held in Rome as Italy Prepares for Negotiations
News Apr 14, 2025 | 5:51 pm

Next Iran-US Nuclear Talks to be Held in Rome as Italy Prepares for Negotiations

 A source in the Italian government confirmed that the next round would take place in Rome on Saturday.
Trump Wrote to Khamenei about Iran's Nuclear Program and Expects Results 'Very Soon'
News Mar 8, 2025 | 6:02 am

Trump Wrote to Khamenei about Iran's Nuclear Program and Expects Results 'Very Soon'

 “We have a situation with Iran that, something’s going to happen very soon," Trump said.
Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says
News Feb 26, 2025 | 9:21 pm

Iran Accelerates Production of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium, IAEA Says

 Approximately 42 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb if enriched further to 90%.
Israeli Tanks Move Into West Bank for First Time Since 2002 
News Feb 23, 2025 | 10:08 pm

Israeli Tanks Move Into West Bank for First Time Since 2002 

 Tanks were last deployed in the territory in 2002, when Israel fought a deadly Palestinian uprising.

The Latest

Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal
Business 51 minutes ago

Indonesia to Export Clean Electricity to Singapore Under Landmark Green Energy Deal

 Indonesia aims to export up to 3 gigawatts of electricity under the deal.
Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?
News 2 hours ago

Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?

 Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons.
Iran Urges UN Members, Indonesia Take ‘Collective Action’ After Israeli Strike
News 2 hours ago

Iran Urges UN Members, Indonesia Take ‘Collective Action’ After Israeli Strike

 Hours after the bombing,UN member Indonesia strongly condemns Israel's attack on Iran.
Hotel Occupancy Rises in Malang as Minister Eases Restrictions
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Hotel Occupancy Rises in Malang as Minister Eases Restrictions

 Home Affairs Minister Allows Official Events to Be Held in Hotels and Restaurants, Hospitality Industry Begins to Recover.
Indonesia Prepares New Poverty Line Formula to Align with Global Standards
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Prepares New Poverty Line Formula to Align with Global Standards

 In April, the World Bank’s Macro Poverty Outlook reported that 60.3 percent of Indonesians lived below the poverty line in 2024.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
1
Indonesia Opens $12.3 Billion in Infrastructure Projects to Global Investors
2
Indonesia Agrees to Buy 48 Turkey’s KAAN Fighter Jets: Erdogan
3
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes After Takeoff 
4
'Better Die than Get Colonized Again': Prabowo Says as Indonesia Steps Up Arms Investment
5
Prabowo to Skip G7 Summit, But Will Meet Putin in Russia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED