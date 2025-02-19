ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle

Jakarta. Brian Yuliarto, a nanoscience professor at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), was inaugurated as Indonesia’s new Higher Education, Science, and Technology Minister on Wednesday, replacing Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, who held the position for just four months.

Satryo faced pressure to resign following allegations that he dismissed key staff members without notice and displayed a short temper in handling internal affairs.

The inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta marked President Prabowo Subianto’s first cabinet reshuffle since forming his Red and White Cabinet in October.

Brian, 49, is a career academic with extensive experience in nanoscience and technology. He earned his undergraduate degree in Physics Engineering from ITB in 1999 and later completed a postgraduate degree in Quantum Engineering and System Science at the University of Tokyo.

During the same ceremony, Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti was sworn in as Head of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) after serving as acting head for the past year.

The president reappointed Lieutenant General Nugroho Sulistyo Budi as Head of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) following his retirement last month.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yusuf Ateh had his tenure extended as Head of the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP).

