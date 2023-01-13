It's Naive to Expect Meaningful Peace Talks from Russia: Ukrainian Envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in a press conference after meeting his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo at the Moscow Kremlin on June 30/2022. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS News Agency)

Jakarta. A Ukrainian envoy recently said anyone would be too naive to expect Russia to be open for negotiations, meaning that the chances of the two warring countries having peace talks in the near future is extremely slim.

"Don't be naive. They [Russia] are not capable of any negotiations. They do not want any peace formula and peace process to take place," Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin told a virtual conference on Thursday.

"The idea is to destroy the Ukrainian nation and to obtain Ukrainian territory. That's it. It is not [something] to be surprised anymore," Hamianin said.

According to the envoy, the UN Security Council plays a role in the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Advertisement

"To establish peace in any occupied territory will require the invaders to withdraw their troops and stop the hostilities against the civilians. I assume the role of the UN Security Council might be decisive and very important," Harmianin said.

But ironically, Russia has a permanent seat at the Security Council, which is in charge of ensuring international peace. Ukraine accuses Russia of undeserving of the permanent seat as it has bypassed the legal procedures defined by the UN Charter.

"Legally, the Russian Federation has no right to be in the UN Security Council. There was no procedure or any grounds for the Russian Federation to be present [at the council] as a successor of the Soviet Union because it is not," Hamianin added.

The charter —inked in June 1945— granted a permanent seat of the Security Council to the Soviet Union. Following the Soviet Union’s dissolution in 1991, Russia took over its permanent membership.

Read More:

Indonesia intends to remain a peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine. Chief diplomat Retno Marsudi earlier this week listed Russia-Ukraine peace efforts as one of the agenda on Indonesia’s foreign diplomacy in 2023.

“Indonesia will continue to support efforts for peace between Ukraine and Russia,” Retno said at her annual press conference on Wednesday.

During a peace mission to Kyiv and Moscow last year, President Joko Widodo offered to bridge communication between the two countries. Indonesia also provided grants and medical supplies and pledged to help with the post-war reconstruction of hospitals in Ukraine.

Retno also told the Wednesday conference that Indonesia has decided to apply as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2029-2030 term.