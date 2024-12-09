Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train

Jayanty Nada Shofa
December 9, 2024 | 4:54 pm
SHARE
The Jabodebek light rail transit as seen in Cawang, Jakarta, on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)
The Jabodebek light rail transit as seen in Cawang, Jakarta, on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

Jakarta. The government is planning to connect the Greater Jakarta light rail transit or LRT with the Soekarno-Hatta Airport train to further cut travel time for many travelers.

A year has passed since the Jabodebek LRT project -- which connects Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi cities -- got launched. Earlier this month, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir revealed that Indonesia was mulling linking the LRT with the Soekarno-Hatta Airport line. Indonesians can hop on the airport train from Manggarai Station in South Jakarta, among others. Erick, however, stopped short of going into more details of the LRT integration plans. On Monday, Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi confirmed that work had already been underway to find ways to integrate the two transport systems.

“It’s true that we are working on it. We are now trying to identify the points or areas where we can possibly connect the LRT and the airport rail link services,” Dudy told reporters in Jakarta.

Dudy said that the government was hoping to finish the LRT-airport rail integration soon.

Advertisement

“The quicker [the integration], the better,” he added.

The Jabodebek LRT, which cost Indonesia Rp 32.6 trillion or around $2 billion to build, has recorded at least 18 million passengers so far this year. The state-run railway firm Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is the operator of the Jabodebek LRT. At present, its subsidiary KAI Commuter is the operator of the Soekarno-Hatta Airport train, which recorded 1.9 million passengers throughout 2023. Its ridership reached 1.6 million people in January-September 2024.

Jabodebek LRT to Connect to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Train
The Soekarno-Hatta International Airport train as seen in Tangerang on Nov. 12, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

 Indonesia is bracing for severe weather as weather agency BMKG detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall.
A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead
News 2 hours ago

A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

  A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing.
Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays

 As the rainy season intensifies, Bali’s iconic beaches—Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak—have once again been inundated with waste.
Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves

 Indonesia plans to establish its bullion bank to provide a reliable safe-haven asset during economic crises.
Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction

 Furniture firm Chandra Karya is hosting its end-of-the-year bazaar, which will include a Rp 1 auction, across all its branches.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
4
KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
5
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED