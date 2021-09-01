Jailed Policeman Attacks Fellow Inmate over Blasphemy Rage

The disgraced National Police international relations division head Napoleon Bonaparte sits at the court in Jakarta on March 10, 2021. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Criminal Investigation Agency, or Bareskrim, confirmed over the weekend that jailed policeman Napoleon Bonaparte had assaulted Muhammad “Kace” Kosman — a fellow inmate arrested for blasphemous remarks against Islam— at the Bareskrim detention facility.

“The investigation showed that not only did NB [Napoleon Bonaparte] smack the victim, but he also smeared the latter’s face and body with human feces which he had prepared beforehand,” Bareskrim’s general crimes director Andi Rian Djajadi said in Jakarta on Sunday.

At the time, Napoleon ordered a witness to get a bag of human feces from the former’s cell.

“It was NB himself that smeared [the victim with feces],” Andi said.

In a letter, Napoleon revealed it was Kace’s blasphemy that fueled his anger.

“Anyone can insult me, but not my Allah, the Koran, the Holy Prophet, and the creed of Islam. Hence, I pledge to take any action in a measured manner against those who dare to do so,” Napoleon said.

According to Napoleon, what Kace —and other certain unnamed people— did had truly jeopardized the harmony and peace among religious communities in Indonesia.

"I am truly disappointed that the government has yet taken down all of those uncivilized people's contents from the media. And last but not least, I will take responsibility for all my actions towards Kace regardless of the risks," Napoleon said.

Kace previously made headlines for his blasphemous remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on Youtube.

The police arrested Kace on August 25. Kace filed an assault report to the Bareskrim with Napoleon as the perpetrator only a day later.

Napoleon is currently serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for accepting a bribe from corruption fugitive Djoko Tjandra. He received US$370,000 and SIN$200,000 in exchange for assisting Djoko's red notice removal.

Napoleon last served as the National Police international relations division head.