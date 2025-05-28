Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms

Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining Jakarta’s status as Indonesia’s economic powerhouse with global competitiveness, despite the government’s ongoing plans to relocate the national capital to Nusantara in East Kalimantan in the coming years.

Speaking at the 498th anniversary celebration of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas), Pramono outlined his vision to position the city among the top 50 most competitive global cities, with strong performance in sectors such as technology, transportation, and environmental management.

“Jakarta has come a long way -- from a small port called Sunda Kelapa to the seat of government -- and now continues its transformation into the national economic hub and a global city,” Pramono said during his speech.

He also expressed appreciation to Jakarta residents and stakeholders for their support during his first 100 days in office, alongside Vice Governor Rano Karno.

Pramono stressed that Jakarta’s development will continue across multiple fronts -- including infrastructure, quality of life, and the strengthening of the city’s cultural identity. He highlighted the capital’s rich cultural diversity as a key driver of its dynamism and vibrancy.

“We will continue building Jakarta into a global city that is inclusive, culturally rich, and most importantly, internationally competitive,” he said.

Marking the city’s 498th anniversary, Pramono also paid tribute to past leaders and citizens who have shaped Jakarta into what it is today.

“Looking at this number -- 498 years -- it is clear that Jakarta has a long, rich history. Many heroes of development have contributed to this city. Rano Karno and I are committed to continuing that progress with strong public participation and by listening closely to the needs and concerns of the people,” he concluded.

