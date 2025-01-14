Jakarta Airports Tighten HMPV Surveillance with Thermal Scanners and Health App

A traveler uses the autogate at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Wahroni)
Jakarta. Health workers at Soekarno-Hatta (Soetta) and Halim Perdanakusuma Airports in Jakarta have increased surveillance efforts to prevent the spread of human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

One of the measures taken is the use of thermal scanners at the international arrival gates, and passengers arriving from abroad are required to fill out an app called the Satu Sehat Health Pass (SSHP).

"We are tightening surveillance on individuals arriving in Indonesia through Soekarno-Hatta and Halim Perdanakusuma airports," said Naning Nugrahini, Head of the Soekarno-Hatta Health Quarantine Office, on Tuesday.

Through SSHP data, the passenger’s risk status will be marked with a specific color: red for passengers showing symptoms, orange for those in close contact with infected individuals, yellow for passengers from affected countries, and green for passengers not showing any risk indications. If there are passengers with symptoms or indications of risk, health officers will conduct further examinations at the health posts or laboratories available at Soetta Airport.

Naning added that officers will perform visual validation using thermal scanners and direct observation at the arrival gates. If there are passengers with indications of risk, further checks will be carried out at the health posts or laboratory in Terminal 3 of Soetta Airport.

"If a passenger shows symptoms, we will examine them further at the health post. If necessary, specimens will be taken for testing in the laboratory," she said.

So far, no cases of HMPV have been reported at Soetta or Halim Perdanakusuma airports.

"As far as we have observed at both Soekarno-Hatta and Halim, we have not found anyone with HMPV symptoms," Naning concluded.

Previously, the Health Ministry reported that HMPV has been found in Indonesia. All cases involved children. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin urged the public not to panic, as HMPV is not a new virus and has been recognized in the medical community.

The minister explained that HMPV is different from the COVID-19 virus. He said that COVID-19 is a new virus, while HMPV is an older virus that behaves similarly to the flu. The human immune system has been familiar with this virus for a long time and can respond effectively.

