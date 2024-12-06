Jakarta Braces for Potential Flooding Amid Monsoon, Siberian Cold Surge Warning

Antara
December 6, 2024 | 7:06 pm
Knee-high water submerges Kemang Raya Street in South Jakarta after a heavy rain spell, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Roy Adriansyah)
Knee-high water submerges Kemang Raya Street in South Jakarta after a heavy rain spell, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Roy Adriansyah)

Jakarta. Jakarta is preparing for potential flooding as the monsoon season approaches, with heavy rainfall expected in the coming weeks. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has also issued a warning about a Siberian cold surge that could bring extreme weather, including heavy rains and floods, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Jakarta’s Provincial Government, in coordination with BMKG and the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), is implementing weather modification measures to mitigate flood risks. Acting Governor Teguh Setyabudi said that these measures are part of ongoing preparations to address the potential for high rainfall and flooding in the city.

"To implement weather modification, we need to use emergency funds. This is one of the options we are exploring," said Teguh.

 The city has also enhanced flood mitigation infrastructure, including increasing pump capacity and expanding drainage networks in flood-prone areas.

He said that if Jakarta experiences continuous rainfall for 10 days, the soil will become saturated, which will slow down water drainage.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati warned that the Siberian cold surge could impact western Indonesia, including Jakarta, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29. This phenomenon could trigger extreme rainfall and worsen the risk of flooding. She likened the situation to the severe flooding that affected Greater Jakarta in January 2020, caused by a similar cold surge.

In response, Jakarta's disaster management agency (BPBD) is improving its flood prevention infrastructure, such as dredging rivers and drainage channels, as well as adding more pumps. The agency is also working to educate the public about disaster preparedness, including evacuation drills and emergency response training.

#Weather and Climate
