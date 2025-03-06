Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population

Reza Hery Pamungkas
June 4, 2025 | 10:23 am
A lonely cat stands on a table inside Kopi Cat Cafe by Groovy in Kemang, South Jakarta. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A lonely cat stands on a table inside Kopi Cat Cafe by Groovy in Kemang, South Jakarta. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Jakarta provincial government has confirmed it will continue its cat sterilization program to control the growing population of stray animals across the capital.

Governor Pramono Anung said on Tuesday that sterilization is an important step to address the rapid breeding rate among cats, which has raised public concern over environmental hygiene and animal welfare.

“I’ve heard the criticism, but policies like this cannot be implemented hastily,” Pramono said during a press briefing at City Hall. “We’re currently reviewing all aspects of the program carefully, weighing the pros and cons.”

Despite ongoing discussions, Pramono assures that the sterilization program will proceed. The city government plans to sterilize 22,000 cats in the initial phase.

Eid Holiday Rush: Pet Hotels in Indonesia Hit Maximum Capacity

“The most pressing issue is how quickly cats reproduce. That’s why this sterilization program will continue. Our initial target is 22,000 cats,” he said.

The governor noted that the surge in the cat population not only affects public cleanliness but also poses health risks for the animals. He cited Jakarta City Hall as an example where a controlled cat population has led to a cleaner environment.

“Frankly, I check on them almost every day,” Pramono added. “The cats at City Hall are noticeably cleaner than those out on the streets.”

