Jakarta Condemns Israel’s Killing of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital Director

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 3, 2025 | 9:15 am
MER-C Indonesia extends its condolences over the death of Dr Marwan Al Sultan, the director of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital. (Screenshot/Instagram @mercindonesia)
MER-C Indonesia extends its condolences over the death of Dr Marwan Al Sultan, the director of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital. (Screenshot/Instagram @mercindonesia)

Jakarta. Indonesia has condemned the Israeli airstrike that killed the director of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, Dr Marwan Al Sultan.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry confirmed Wednesday evening that the attack had killed Marwan alongside several members of his family. The ministry also said that the Israeli forces had targeted his home in Gaza City. Marwan worked for a hospital that was built using Indonesian charity funds, hence the name. The attack immediately drew criticism from Jakarta.

“Indonesia extends its condolences over the deaths of Dr Marwan Al Sultan, the director of Gaza’s Indonesian hospital, alongside his family members, all who had died on July 2. We also condemn Israel’s attack,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on social media on Thursday morning. 

“Indonesia appreciates his [or Dr Marwan’s] service, commitment, and fight for humanity and peace in Palestine,” the ministry wrote.

The Southeast Asian country said it would continue to keep tabs on the hospital, while also calling for Israel to end its atrocities.

“We also call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine,” the ministry said. 

The Indonesian hospital is the largest medical facility in Gaza. It has served as a critical lifeline since the war began. Israel’s war on Gaza, which erupted on October 2023, has killed at least 56,500 people, reports showed.

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 

