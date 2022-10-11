Jakarta Court Set to Try 11 Suspects in Notorious Cop Murder Case

Murder suspect Ferdy Sambo, center, is escorted by prosecutors at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta on October 5, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Eleven suspects including former police general Ferdy Sambo were handed to the South Jakarta District Court on Monday for trials in the gruesome murder case that killed police officer Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

The court announced the opening trial is scheduled for next week.

Advertisement

Five suspects including Ferdy, his wife, their personal assistant, and two low-ranking officers will be tried for their alleged role in the murder case, in which a defenseless Yosua was shot multiple times in close range at Ferdy’s official residence in South Jakarta on July 8.

Six middle and high-ranking officers will be tried separately for the obstruction of justice in connection to the murder.

They are accused of tampering with evidence and staging the crime scene during the preliminary investigation into the murder. At least two officers are alleged to have destroyed footage from security cameras around the scene.

Ferdy, the former head of the National Police's profession and security division, has allegedly attempted to stage the crime scene to support his false claim that Yosua died in a shootout with a fellow policeman, Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer, according to the police investigation.

After Yosua died, Ferdy allegedly used his gun to shoot randomly at the wall.

He will be facing both murder and obstruction of justice charges after being dishonorably discharged in the police ethics hearing.

“The trial against Ferdy Sambo is scheduled for October 17,” court spokesman Djuyamto said.

The three-member panel on Ferdy’s trial will be presided over by Judge Wahyu Iman Santosa, the spokesman said.

The opening hearing against Richard is set for October 18, followed by the trial against those accused of the obstruction of justice a day later.

Also awaiting for the murder trial are Brigadier Ricky Rizal who allegedly witnessed the murder but failed to report it to authorities, family assistant Kuat Ma’ruf who is accused of becoming an accessory in the crime, and Ferdy’s wife Putri Candrawathi.

Ferdy has told investigators that accused Yosua was killed for harassing his wife.

Brig. Gen. Hendra Kurniawan is the highest-ranking officer among the six defendants in the obstruction of justice trial. Five other defendants include Chief Comr. Agus Nurpatria, Adjunct Chief Comr. Arif Rahman Arifin, Comr. Baiquni Wibowo, Comr. Chuk Putranto, and Adjunct Comr. Irfan Widyanto.